Who Is Bob Iger? Explained

Whether it regards a big new Disney movie or a writers and actors strike, you may have heard the name Bob Iger mentioned — and not always in a positive light. However, he is an executive that exerts a major influence on popular entertainment, so here is who Bob Iger is, fully explained.

Explaining Who Bob Iger Is and His Significance to Disney, Movies, and the Writers & Actors Strike

Bob Iger is the CEO of Disney and has been for the most part since 2005. He stepped away in 2020 when his contract expired but returned to the role in 2022, at the request of Disney’s board of directors. Given that Disney owns Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Fox, Iger is one of the most powerful people in Hollywood.

He’s also very rich, with an estimated net worth of over $300 million (if not potentially much, much more). He owns a superyacht and reportedly makes at least $25 million a year. This is noteworthy when juxtaposed with the writers strike, which he described as “very disturbing to me.”

This was specifically when the Writers Guild of America (WGA) was on strike, just before the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined them. He also described the strikers’ demands as “unrealistic.” That didn’t go down well, not least because of his position, wealth, and power.

A host of performers and writers responded to his comments, with actor Sean Gunn remarking that “in 1980, CEOs made 30 times what the lowest worker was making. Now Bob Iger makes 400 times what his lowest worker is.”

Or as one Twitter user put it, “Hollywood writers, on average, are paid $69,510 a year. Bob Iger is paid $74,175 a DAY. That is ‘very disturbing’ to me, Bob.” In other words, Iger wasn’t exactly sympathetic to the plight of the strikers.

Where to Watch Disney Movies While Supporting the Writer and Actor Strikes

So what if you want to watch Disney movies and still support the strikers? Where should you go? The answer is, essentially, go to the same places you always went to. You’ll find most of Disney’s movies are on Disney Plus, though you can also rent some from Amazon.

But, hang on, isn’t that putting money in Disney’s pockets? Iger’s comments aside, Disney is a member of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade body that SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are striking against. Shouldn’t you just cancel those services instead?

Not necessarily. First of all, neither of the unions has called for a boycott. On top of that, there are differing opinions on whether ditching streaming services would help or hinder the strikers. SAG-AFTRA and the WGA do, however, want to ensure their members get paid fairly for streaming content, and that’s one of the proposals they’re trying to bring to the table. So, right now, it’s down to personal choice whether you watch Disney / Fox / Marvel movies either in the cinema or online.

But if you were wondering who Bob Iger is and why he is so significant to movies and TV, that’s what you need to know.