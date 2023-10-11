Who Is Ravonna Renslayer in Marvel’s Loki?

Who is Ravonna Renslayer in Disney+’s Loki series? Loki Season 2 has returned with some familiar characters and some new additions like Ke Huy Quan’s Ouroboros. One of the Season 1 characters who wasn’t seen in the first episode of Loki Season 2, however, is Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer, TVA judge and He Who Remains accomplice.

That doesn’t mean the first episode of Loki Season 2 didn’t provide us with some background on Renslayer. In fact, in the episode, Loki stumbles upon a recording of a conversation between He Who Remains and Renslayer that proves she wasn’t only aware of the Multiversal War, she was on Kang’s side during it. However, the Renslayer from the Loki Season 1 finale seems to have no recollection of these events, which means something – or someone – must have happened to make her forget.

Who Is Ravonna Renslayer? She’s More Than a Judge in Loki

During Loki Season 1 it is revealed that Ravonna Renslayer, like everyone at the TVA, once had a life on the timeline. Her name was Rebecca Tourminet and she was the vice principal of Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in Fremont, Ohio. But we know very little about what happened to Renslayer to go from that point to the TVA judge we see at the beginning of Loki Season 1.

What we do know, however, is that even after He Who Remains’ deception is revealed in the Loki Season 1 finale, Renslayer remains firmly on his side. That means that wherever she went, it’s likely she’s gone to search for He Who Remains, or a variant of him – and that hopefully means some sort of explanation for the recording we heard in the first episode of Loki Season 2 is forthcoming.

Related: Best Loki Stories in Marvel Comics History

Ravonna Renslayer’s Comics Origin Puts Her in League with Kang

Ravonna Renslayer was first introduced in 1965’s Avengers #23 as the daughter of King Carelius, the ruler of one of Kang’s kingdoms in 40th Century Earth. She’s gone through multiple names, and been both Kang’s romantic interest and foe, but it’s safe to say their relationship can be most easily described as complicated.

Whether that translates into Renslayer’s Season 2 arc is still to be determined, but from what we’ve learned so far in Season 2 she and Kang seem to have already embarked on a more than friendly relationship that she now doesn’t remember. With Kang variant Victory Timely set to make his appearance in Loki Season 2, we have a feeling Renslayer is going to want answers as badly as fans do.

If you’re looking for more on the show, check out our explainer of who voices Miss Minutes in Marvel’s Loki.