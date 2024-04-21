Who Is Replacing Katy Perry on American Idol?

After seven years on the American Idol judging panel, “Teenage Dream” artist Katy Perry has announced her departure from ABC’s popular singing competition show. This leaves an empty seat between remaining judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. So, who will replace Katy Perry on American Idol?

Who Will Replace Katy Perry as a Judge on American Idol?

ABC and American Idol haven’t revealed who will replace Katy Perry as judge after Season 22. We may not receive an official announcement until after the season finale. That said, it seems everyone has an ideal judge in mind, even Katy Perry herself. As reported by E! News, the “Roar” singer stated that American country singer, rapper, and songwriter, Jelly Roll would be an amazing addition to the show.

“Call My Name” singer and American Idol Season 6 winner, Jordin Sparks also threw her name in the hat shortly after Perry’s announcement. “I hear a seat opened up at the judges table!” she wrote after tagging the show’s official X account.

According to Forbes, there’s even a chance we might see former judge Jennifer Lopez take the open spot. J.Lo has spoken fondly of her time on Idol, as it was her “first big job” following the birth of her twins, Emme and Max. Her experience as a multi-season judge and enthusiasm for the show would definitely make for a seamless transition. Plus, it’d likely be exciting for longtime fans. Of course, nothing has been confirmed just yet, so we’ll have to wait for ABC’s reveal.

Why Is Katy Perry Leaving American Idol?

Katy Perry announced her exit from American Idol on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, stating that while she loves Idol, “I need to go feel that pulse to my own beat.” In fact, the “Firework” singer has new music in the works, with an album set to release later this year. Creating music and promoting it will likely occupy much of Perry’s schedule in the near future following the end of Season 22.

American Idol is currently airing on Sundays and Mondays on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST. It’s also streaming now on Hulu.

