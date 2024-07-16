Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams is a superb Indonesian horror anthology, and it’s now on Netflix. But are there any more episodes or seasons on the way? Will there be a Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams Season 2 on Netflix? Here’s the answer.

Is Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams Getting a Season 2?

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams has not been renewed for a Season 2 yet. Since it’s a Netflix production, it’s going to be primarily down to them whether it gets another season. Creator Joko Anwar could go to another company, provided they have the rights, but that wouldn’t be as straightforward.

However, it’s still early days – the show only hit Netflix recently – so I wouldn’t expect them to renew it just yet. Chances are they’re seeing how many people watch the series and will make a decision, but I’d love to see a second season, that’s for sure.

Does Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams End on a Cliffhanger?

The good news, especially if you’ve not watched the show yet, is that Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams does not end on a cliffhanger. It’s a little different from other anthology shows in that each episode ties into the final episode in some way, as well as telling a standalone story.

The final episode’s final ten minutes picks up a lot of threads, and while it leaves the door open for a second season, it’s not an unsatisfying conclusion. There’s some well-deserved vengeance, and if you’re a fan of movies and shows that get the gang together, you’ll have a big grin on your face.

So, Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams has not been commissioned for a Season 2. But in the unfortunate event it doesn’t get a second season, the show is still worth watching because it doesn’t end on a cliffhanger.

