Boy Swallows Universe has no shortage of colorful characters, but one in particular stands out — for the first few episodes at least. If you’re wondering just who Slim is in Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe, here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Who Is Slim in Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe?

Played by Bryan Brown in Boy Swallows Universe, Arthur “Slim” Halliday is a friend of protagonist Eli’s stepfather, an ex-convict who babysits and also serves as a mentor/second father figure to Eli and Gus. He passes away from a heart attack in episode 4, but up until that point he’s one of the few constants in Eli’s life, even teaching Eli to drive.

When Lyle is kidnapped and Eli’s mother Frankie is sent to prison, Slim helps Eli wrap his head around what’s going on. He was seemingly framed by a corrupt police officer for murder and spent years in prison, so he knows how the system works (or doesn’t). He also prevents Eli from doing something dangerous when his mother is arrested. In short, despite his past, he is a positive influence in Eli’s life.

Is Slim Halliday a Real Person?

While the series and the book upon which it is based are semi-autobiographical, you can’t match most characters up with real-life individuals. Slim is one exception. Arthur ‘Slim’ Halliday was a real person, who was sent to prison several times and made multiple escape attempts, some successful. He acquired the nickname “The Houdini of Boggo Road.” In the series, Eli asks him to help his mother escape prison, but he refuses.

Born in 1910, the real-life Slim’s last conviction was for the murder of a taxi driver. He was released in the 1970s, before passing away in 1987. He spent around forty years of his life in prison, his escape attempts extending some of his sentences.

Boy Swallows Universe author Trent Dalton did know Slim, and he was regularly around the house, becoming one of the people Dalton looked up to. Speaking to The Townsville Bulletin, Dalton explains, “He had a lot of wisdom to offer, and he offered it to my mum in some dark times. The novel explores the question: Is good wisdom still valid if it comes from evil men?”

So, that’s who Slim is in Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe. He’s an ex-convict who supported Eli and he’s based on a real-life person. If you’re wondering who plays who in the series, here’s the full Boy Swallows Universe cast list.