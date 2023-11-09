Movies & TVNews

Who Is the Character in The Marvels’ Mid-Credits Scene, Explained

Warning: The following article on who the character is in the mid-credits scene for The Marvels contains spoilers for the film.

With The Marvels officially out, people are already talking about its mid-credits scene, which features a WILD cameo that will send certain corners of the Marvel fandom into a frothing frenzy (mostly kidding). However, if you’re not sure just who that character is, here’s what you need to know.

Who Is Beast in the Mid-Credits Scene of The Marvels?

First, some context: The Marvels concludes on a bit of a somber note. The day is won and countless lives are saved, but at a cost: Monica Rambeau must seal herself in another reality to end Dar-Benn’s dastardly plot to steal Earth’s sun.

The mid-credits scene reveals where Monica went. Kind of. She awakens in a med bay and discovers that Beast is overseeing her recovery. He’s portrayed again by Kelsey Grammer, who played the character in the X-Men movies from the early aughts

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Hank McCoy/Beast debuted in 1963’s X-Men #1. In terms of his abilities, Beast is a genius with enhanced strength and other abilities due to him being a mutant. While originally more human looking, Beast eventually developed a moral animal-like look, which includes blue fur.

In the comics, Beast is a long-standing member of the X-Men and a close friend of its leader, Professor Charles Xavier. However, he’s hopped from team to team over the years, joining up with the Avengers, X-Factor, and the Defenders as needed. As one of the first X-Men, he has been integral in Professor X’s ongoing quest to preserve mutantkind.

Beast’s appearance in The Marvels reinforces Marvel’s promise to fold the X-Men into the MCU, and what happens next is anyone’s guess.

