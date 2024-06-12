Who Is The Demon Heir In One Piece? Explained

There are a lot of characters in the world of One Piece and many of them have varying titles and names to remember. One of these characters gained the title “Demon Heir” but just who is he?

Who Was The Demon Heir in One Piece?

Douglas Bullet was given the title of “Demon Heir” when he was fifteen years old. Douglas Bullet is a non-canon character and the main antagonist for One Piece: Stampede. He was originally a prisoner in Impel Down, locked away on level six until Luffy and Blackbeard’s raid during the Impel Down arc. In the movie, once he escapes he hatches a plan to gather pirates for Festa’s Pirate Festival by claiming the treasure everyone will look for is Gol D. Roger’s. His ultimate goals are to defeat everyone on his own and become King of the Pirates.

Douglas Bullet’s Background

Image via Toei Animation

Douglas Bullet was originally from Galzburg, an island in the Grand Line. His parents abandoned him when he was a baby which led to him becoming a child soldier in the Galzburg military the Galzforce. There, he quickly took a liking to fighting and beating anyone who challenged him. During this time, he discovers and eats the Gasha Gasha no Mi and becomes a “combinable human.”

As he got older, his fellow soldiers and commanding officers became weary of his strength, and at the end of the war he was betrayed by the military. Bullet wiped out the Galzforce and destroyed his entire country, making him wanted by the World Government and forcing him to become a pirate on the run.

At fifteen years old, Bullet met and challenged Gol D. Roger to a duel where Bullet lost a fight for the first time. He challenges Roger multiple times before he eventually joins the crew. It is when Bullet joins Roger’s crew that he gains the title of “Demon Heir” out of respect for Roger and in the hopes that he will become Roger’s successor. Two years after joining the crew, he learns that Roger is sick. Bullet challenges Roger one final time and loses before leaving the crew.

When Roger is executed, Bullet goes on a rampage to fill the void that Roger’s presence left. After a year of carnage and chaos, the World Government orders a Buster Call to kill Bullet. Sengoku and Monkey D. Garp are sent to take him out and are assisted by pirates who had fought Bullet in the past. He is eventually taken down and sent to Impel Down where he stays, biding his time and training until he is released.

