Loki Season 2 is officially underway, and it’s brought with it a flurry of questions and speculations about Hunter X-5/Brad Wolfe, one of the season’s breakout characters. Chief among these questions is: Who plays this wily new TVA employee/hostage and where have we seen him before? In this article, we’re breaking down who plays Brad Wolfe in Marvel’s Loki Season 2.

Rafael Casal Is Brad Wolfe in Loki Season 2

Rafael Casal may play Brad Wolfe in Loki Season 2, but he also wears many other hats. In addition to his acting career, he’s also a skilled writer, rapper, and director. He co-wrote the 2018 drama-comedy film Blindspotting with his good friend and frequent collaborator Daveed Diggs before sharing directing and producing duties on its sequel series, which was released in 2021.

Casal appeared on multiple seasons of HBO’s Def Poetry Jam when he was 18, and subsequently spent a great deal of his time serving as creative director of University of Wisconsin-Madison’s First Wave Spoken Word and Hip Hop Arts Learning Community. He has also recorded a handful of solo mixtapes and released them online. On the theater side of things, Casal and Diggs founded an NYC-based arts initiative — through the Public Theater — called the BARS workshop.

A man so clearly passionate about the arts naturally fits in very well with heavy-hitting co-stars such as Tom Hiddleston, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson, and it will be interesting to see how his character fits into the series moving forward and just what happens with him.

What do you think of Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe in Loki Season 2? Let us know!

