Who Plays Faraday in the Cyberpunk Series

As cool as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ gang of high-tech thieves might seem, they’re not entirely a solo act. A lot of their work comes from a man known as Faraday and if you’re wondering just who plays the character in the Cyberpunk series, I’ve got the answer.

Who Plays Farady in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

You might recognise Faraday straight away, or you might, as I did, go.. “Oh.. it’s thingy, from.. you know, that thing?” In my defence, it had been a few months since I’d watched either Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul. Yes, the name on the tip of your tongue is Giancarlo Esposito. He’s most famous for playing Gus Fring, though he’s had plenty of roles, including as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian and Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6. I suspect his performance as Fring has led to him being cast in roles where he’s has to adopt a similar cool-but-menacing posture. He’s also played Stan Edgar in The Boys, Archie Brubaker in Stargirl and he voiced Baxter Stockman in the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.

Farady first appears in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners when the gang’s heist goes a little sideways. He’s not happy that a simple job turned into vehicular mayhem, leaving the target well aware someone was interested in his activities. That’s in the English dub, at least. In the Japanese language version he’s played by Kazuhiko Inoue, who has had roles in a ton of projects, including Demoon Slayer and Edens Zero.

So, the answer to who plays Faraday in the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series is Giancarlo Esposito, unless you’re listening to the Japanese dub, then it’s Kazuhiko Inoue.

