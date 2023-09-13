Movies & TV

Who Plays Young Ahsoka in Season 1, Episode 5?

At the end of Ahsoka Episode 4, “Part Four: Fallen Jedi,” the titular hero ended up in the World Between Worlds after she lost a battle against Baylan Skoll. The episode ended with Hayden Christensen returning as Ahsoka’s former master, Anakin Skywalker, and in Episode 5 of the show, he set out to complete her training by teaching her a valuable lesson. In Ahsoka Episode 5, an actor appeared as a young version of Ahsoka from her time during the Clone Wars. Here’s who that actor was.

Ariana Greenblatt plays young Ahsoka in Episode 5 of the character’s series. The actor, who is 16-years-old at the time of writing, has previously had several notable roles. In 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, she played Young Gamora, while in Barbie she played Sasha, one of the film’s most important non-doll characters. She’s also had roles in such projects as Scoob!Stuck in the Middle, and The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib. Additionally, Greenblatt starred alongside fellow Star Wars alum Adam Driver in 65.

Overall, I’ve seen a ton of positive reception to Greenblatt’s turn in Ahsoka, and having just watched the episode myself, I can see exactly why people are in love with her. She’s got a lot of charisma and does a fantastic job working with Christensen to help move the story along. Having also enjoyed her in Barbie, Greenblatt has obviously become a young actor to watch. So far, at least, her career is off to a roaring start.

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka was voiced by Ashley Eckstein. In live-action, she’s played by Rosario Dawson, who played Claire Temple in the various Netflix Marvel series, which were some of my favorite shows on that streaming platform before they moved to Disney+.

New episodes of Ahsoka debut every Tuesday at 9PM ET on Disney+. The series is slated to run for eight episodes, with the final one releasing on Oct. 3.

