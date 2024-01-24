Warning: The following article about who Sabo is in One Piece contains spoilers.

The world of One Piece is expansive, to say the least. That means there are countless characters to keep track of, including ones that barely interact with the Straw Hat Pirates. So, let’s explore who Sabo is in One Piece.

Who Sabo Is in One Piece

Sabo’s story begins years before Luffy truly begins his journey to become King of the Pirates. Born to Noble parents, Sabo lives a life of luxury in the Goa Kingdom. However, his parents push their ideals on him, causing him to constantly run away. During one of Sabo’s solo adventures, he runs into Ace, Luffy’s “brother,” and the two bond over wanting to become pirates.

It takes some time, but Sabo and Ace eventually warm up to Luffy, and the three start living together and become the biggest troublemakers in the Goa Kingdom. Unfortunately, Sabo’s past catches up to him, and he’s returned to his father. Sabo then catches wind of a scheme by the Nobles to burn down Grey Terminal, a spot Luffy and Ace frequent, and tries to warn his brothers. Sadly, this is where things take a dark turn.

Trying to flee from the Nobles’ attack, Sabo sets off to become a pirate, only for his ship to be blown out of the water by a Celestial Dragon. Initially, it appears like the young boy doesn’t survive the ordeal, but he’s saved by Monkey D. Dragon, Luffy’s father and the leader of the Revolutionary Army. Having lost his memories, Sabo joins the Revolutionaries and rises the ranks until he becomes chief of staff.

Years later, during the Dressrosa Arc of One Piece, Sabo reunites with Luffy after regaining his memories due to learning the news of Ace’s death. The two fight in a tournament to get Ace’s Devil Fruit, the Mera Mera no Mi, and Sabo eats it. The Revolutionaries then help free Dressrosa alongside the Straw Hat Pirates before departing for another mission.

Luffy and Sabo have been apart ever since and fought in a lot of different battles, but with One Piece‘s final saga kicking off, they are sure to cross paths again and realize their dreams together while helping bring true freedom to the world.

