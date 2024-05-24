In Bridgerton Season 3, a familiar character returns — but she doesn’t look the same. So if you’re wondering just why Bridgerton recast Francesca Bridgerton, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Why Did Bridgerton Recast Francesca Bridgerton?

Francesca Bridgerton was played by Ruby Stokes in the first two seasons. At that time, she had dark brown hair and played a relatively small role in the series. However, in Season 3, it’s Francesca’s turn to make her debut in society, and she showed up looking entirely different.

In Season 3, actress Hannah Dodd portrays Francesca, replacing Ruby Stokes. The change looks a bit odd given the character’s increased role in the season, but there is a clear reason behind why she’s been recast.

According to a recent post by Netflix, Ruby Stokes left Bridgerton to focus on another project, the supernatural drama Lockwood & Co. The filming for this show conflicted with Bridgerton‘s schedule, and Stokes ultimately decided to leave her role as Francesca. That show is also available to watch on Netflix, though it was not renewed for a second season.

You may recognize Hannah Dodd, our new Francesca Bridgerton, from her prior role in Enola Holmes 2, the Millie Bobby Brown-led detective film that was also made by Netflix . Outside of those roles, Dodd has also acted in Anatomy of a Scandal, Pandora, Harlots, and several other series.

Who Is Francesca Bridgerton?

Image via Netflix

If all this recasting news has you curious to learn more about this Bridgerton sibling, we’re here with a little bit of background information.

Francesca Bridgerton is the sixth youngest sibling in the family and the third sister to make her social debut in the Netflix series. Compared with many of her siblings, she’s quiet and often craves time away from the noise of a house full of so many children.

Francesca was offscreen for most of Season 1, spending time in Mayfair away from the family. In Season 2, she was present but continued to have a relatively small role, which is likely why so many of us weren’t 100% sure whether she’d been recast or not when she first appeared as a central figure in the third season. Regardless, after taking the backseat for so long, it’s officially Francesca’s time to shine.

Bridgerton is available now. If you’re looking for more, check out when Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 is slated to release.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more