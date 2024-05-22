Readers of Lady Whistledown and anyone with a social media account are no doubt aware that Season 3 of Bridgerton has made its way to Netflix. However, the initial drop only includes the first four episodes of the season, leaving us waiting for the rest of Penelope and Colin’s story.

When Does Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Come Out?

Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3 will release on Netflix at midnight PT on June 13, 2024. It will continue the story where we left off in “Old Friends, the final episode of Part 1.

How Many Episodes Are in Bridgerton Season 3?

Those of us who ran to Netflix with quickness know that the first part of Bridgerton Season 3 was a total of four episodes, each with a runtime of around one hour. When it releases on June 13, Part 2 will feature four more episodes. That brings the total episode count for Season 3 to eight episodes or roughly eight hours of high-society gossip and drama.

What Is Bridgerton Season 3 About?

The third season of Bridgerton centers around Penelope Featherington, who has long harbored feelings for her friend Colin Bridgerton. Each season of the show focuses on one main love story from the books, and this season covers the basic plot from the book Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Lest we forget about the Queen and her Diamond of the season, however, the story also features a subplot about the shy and musically inclined Francesca Bridgerton. While Penelope and Colin, along with Francesca, get much of the focus, we also continue to follow several other notable members of the ton as they go about their daily lives.

