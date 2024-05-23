Why Is One Punch Man Not On Crunchyroll? Explained

One of the most popular series in the world is One-Punch Man, based on the manga by ONE. As production continues on the anime’s third season, fans outside of Japan may be surprised to learn that One-Punch Man isn’t available to stream on Crunchyroll in several major territories.

Why One-Punch Man Isn’t on Crunchyroll

When it comes to the streaming availability of One-Punch Man, it all comes down to licensing for international specific markets. In the United States, Hulu is currently the exclusive streaming platform for One-Punch Man for the foreseeable future because of an existing licensing deal. This does not extend to streaming Hulu through extensions on other streaming platforms, including Disney+ or purchasing seasons of One-Punch Man digitally, but Hulu is the subscription-based service carrying the show for American viewers.

One-Punch Man is available to stream on Crunchyroll in several other foreign markets where the streaming deal with Hulu was not made or no longer in effect. Examples of this streaming availability currently include France and India, though it is unclear what the full list of territories that have access to One-Punch Man on Crunchyroll currently is. Netflix in the United States used to have One-Punch Man available to stream, but it left the platform in this territory in October 2021 and has yet to make a return.

It is currently unknown for how long Hulu holds exclusive streaming rights to One-Punch Man in the United States, with the initial deal struck between VIZ Media and Hulu in 2019. Hopefully, more details about any potential changes to One-Punch Man’s streaming status in America will surface when the eventual third season announces its official international release date. In the meantime, fans in the United States looking to follow the ongoing adventures of Saitama and his friends need to check out Hulu to stream the first two seasons in full.

