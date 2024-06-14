Four Knights of The Apocalypse Chapter 153 Release Date Confirmed

It’s nearly time for a new chapter of our favorite spinoff series, Four Knights of The Apocalypse. As the date for this chapter creeps ever closer, knowing when it will be available and where you can read it is important — let’s find out together.

When Does Four Knights of The Apocalypse Chapter 153 Release?

Ready to sink your teeth into another meaty chapter of Four Knights of The Apocalypse? Don’t worry, its release is right around the corner and will be available to read on June 19, 2024. If you’re looking to jump in as soon as it’s available, you’ll find the release times available below:

7:00am Pacific Time

8:00am Mountain Time

9:00am Central Time

10:00 Eastern Time

No matter if you’ve been following along with the manga or you started with the anime, knowing where you can read this upcoming chapter is rather important. Let’s find out where the best place to read this exciting spin-off of The Seven Deadly Sins is.

Where Can You Read Four Knights of The Apocalypse Online?

If you’re tired of searching for where to read this particular manga online, you’re not alone. While plenty of popular manga is available to read via apps like VIZ or Shonen Jump, you won’t find this one there. Rather, you’ll find that The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is available to read exclusively on Kodansha.

On the other side of the coin, if you’re hoping to watch the anime adaptation while you’re waiting for the next chapter to release, you can find that available on the most popular streaming service for anime, Crunchyroll. Alongside Four Knights of the Apocalypse, there are plenty of other fantastic shows to lose yourself in, such as KonoSuba or Mushuko Tensei.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is available to read on Kodansha.

