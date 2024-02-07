Few manga find enough success to get a shot at having an anime. That makes having a sequel series get animated even more impressive. Well, that’s the situation Nakaba Suzuki is in with The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, which has an impressive English dub cast.

All English Dub Actors & Cast List for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Set years after the events of The Seven Deadly Sins, Four Knights of the Apocalypse focuses on a young boy named Percival, who finds himself in the middle of a dark prophecy. That’s not something he’ll want to face alone, and thankfully, he’ll have some company as he seeks out the other Knights after the death of his grandfather and tries to fend off the forces of Camelot.

Edward A. Mendoza as Percival

Taking on the daunting task of voicing Percival, who has a lot on his plate, is Edward A. Mendoza. That may not be a name that’s super familiar to anime enthusiasts, but Mendoza has an impressive resume, lending his talents to series like Undead Unluck. Where Mendoza really cut his teeth, though, is in the video game world, voicing characters in the Like a Dragon series and Sain in Fire Emblem Heroes.

Aleks Lee as Sin

Joining Percival on his journey will be Sin, who seems to know a bit too much. Voicing the fox in the English dub of Four Knights of the Apocalypse is Aleks Lee, best known for voicing Zenitsu in Demon Slayer. His other credits include Kazuya Kinoshita in Rent-A-Girlfriend and Luke in Street Fighter V and Street Fighter 6. Lee recently joined the case of the popular anime Solo Leveling as Shun Mizushino.

Arthur Romeo as Pellegarde

It won’t be all smooth sailing for Percival and his crew, though, and the knight Pellegrade is one of the problems they’ll run into. Pellegrade will be voiced by Arthur Romeo, who is no stranger to the series, having worked on The Seven Deadly Sins. Some of his other notable performances include Thrasher Damnd in Street Fighter 6 and Locobaroco in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

Zach Aguilar as Arthur Pendragon

Despite Percival being touted as the biggest threat in the world, it’s actually Arthur Pendragon who causes the most trouble. Helping bring the antagonist to life is Zach Aguilar, who has some pretty iconic roles under his belt. He voices Tanjiro in the English dub of Demon Slayer and Dr. Hedo in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Additional Actors in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Of course, Four Knights of the Apocalypse would be a pretty short series if it only had four characters, so here are some of the other notable members of the series’ English dub cast:

Bryce Papenbrook as Meliodas

John Bentley as Varghese

Ryan Colt Levy as Donny

YongYea as Ironside

Marin Miller as Nasiens

Brent Mukai as Sylvan

Emi Lo as Anghalad

And those are all the English dub actors and the cast list for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is streaming on Netflix.