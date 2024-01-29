All Major English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for One Piece

One Piece is arguably the world’s most popular anime series, adapting the manga series by Eiichiro Oda. As One Piece has been localized for international audiences, it recruited a memorable English dub voice cast. Here are all of the major English dub actors and the cast list for One Piece.

All Major English Dub Voice Actors in One Piece

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy cracks his knuckles

The protagonist of One Piece is Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and empowered by Devil Fruit, which gives his body a rubbery and superhumanly strong quality. Inspired by a childhood encounter with Shanks, captain of the Red-Haired Pirates, Luffy dreams of gaining the mythical One Piece treasure to be crowned the King of the Pirates. Recognized as one of the Four Emperors, the leading pirate captains in the world, Luffy unlocks the potential of the Devil Fruit to gain new combat transformations, known as Gears.

In the 4Kids Entertainment dub, Luffy was voiced by Erica Schroeder before being replaced by Colleen Clinkenbeard in the cast of the Funimation One Piece dub. In addition to working as a producer, ADR writer, and voice director, Clinkenbeard voices young Goku, Gohan, and Android 18 in Dragon Ball media. Clinkenbeard also voices Riza Hawkeye in Fullmetal Alchemist and Momo Yaoyorozu in My Hero Academia.

Christopher Sabat as Roronoa Zoro

Zoro grins with a toothpick

One of the greatest warriors in the Straw Hat Pirates crew is Roronoa Zoro, a master swordsman, wielding three swords at once — one in each hand and one in his mouth. Initially starting off with the intent to kill the legendary swordsman Dracule Mihawk, Zoro trains diligently under Mihawk for two years to increase his combat mastery. Despite his bravado and status as a formidable warrior, Zoro comically has a poor sense of direction and often gets lost without the help of his friends.

In the 4Kids Entertainment dub, Zoro is voiced by Marc Diraison before being replaced by Christopher Sabat for the Funimation dub. Sabat has worked extensively as a voice director, sound engineer, and producer for nearly 30 years with anime dubs. Among Sabat’s most iconic roles are playing Vegeta and Piccolo in Dragon Ball media, All Might in My Hero Academia, and Armstrong in Fullmetal Alchemist.

Luci Christian as Nami

Nami grimaces in smoke

After the Straw Hat Pirates defeated the villainous Arlong and his pirate crew, they were joined by Nami, who was coerced into serving as Arlong’s cartographer for her own survival. Nami is a master burglar whose life on the high seas makes her an excellent sailor and gives her a deft touch. Nami dreams of charting the seven seas and gains renown as one of the greatest burglars in the world.

In the 4Kids Entertainment dub, Nami is voiced by Kerry Williams before being replaced by Luci Christian for the Funimation dub. Outside of One Piece, Christian is best known for voicing Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia and has worked extensively as an ADR script writer. Other notable roles for Christian include playing Hiro Soma in the 2019 remake of Fruits Basket, Meryl Strife in the 2011 anime film Trigun: Badlands Rumble, and Hiling in Ranking of Kings.

Sonny Strait as Usopp

Usopp fires his slingshot

To cope with his father, Yasopp, abandoning him and his mother at an early age, Usopp becomes a persistent, if good-natured, liar who doesn’t hold a grudge against Yasopp when the two reunite years later. Usopp is among the most emotional of the Straw Hat Pirates and is prone to cowardice, though he will put himself in harm’s way to help his friends. Usopp’s preferred weapon is a slingshot, with which he is a crack shot, using a variety of specialized ammo.

In the 4Kids Entertainment dub, Usopp is voiced by Jason Griffith before being replaced by Sonny Strait in cast of the Funimation One Piece dub. In addition to working as a voice director and ADR script writer, Strait is best known for voicing Krillin and Bardock in various Dragon Ball media dubbed by Funimation and Crunchyroll. Strait has also voiced Arsène Lupin in a variety of Lupin III media and was the second English dub actor for Present Mic in My Hero Academia.

Eric Vale as Sanji

Sanji smiles with a cigarette

An exiled prince from the Germa Kingdom, Sanji grows up to be a stylish cook after being raised by the master chef Zeff, helping him build and run a renowned floating restaurant. Zeff also teaches Sanji his fighting style, something that Sanji employs to defend the less fortunate as he embarks on his own adventures. Sanji has a soft spot for women, always leaping to their defense, and a strong moral code fueled by his royal heritage and Zeff’s upbringing.

In the 4Kids Entertainment dub, Sanji is voiced by David Moo before being replaced by Eric Vale for the Funimation dub. Vale has been working as a voice actor, ADR script writer, voice director, and producer for decades, most notably as the adult Trunks in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. Vale has also voiced Yuki Soma in both the original and 2019 reboot of Fruits Basket, as well as Phoenix Wright in the anime adaptation of the popular Capcom video game franchise.

Additional Major Characters in One Piece

The One Piece cast assembled

Running for well over 1,000 episodes, there are plenty of memorable characters in One Piece that have appeared throughout the series’ run. From allies to Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates to fierce rivals, these characters have earned quite a few of their own fans. Here are some other major members of the cast of One Piece.

David Sobolov plays Kaido. The imposing Supreme Commander of the Animal Kingdom Pirates, Kaido is one of the Four Emperors in pirate society and develops a grudge against Luffy. With an active career since 1994, Sobolov has played everything from Drax the Destroyer in multiple Marvel shows and games to Gorilla Grodd in DC multimedia.

Brandon Potter plays Shanks, with Tom Souhrada playing him in the 4Kids Entertainment dub. Shanks saved Luffy’s life when the latter was a boy, gifting him Gol D. Roger’s straw hat and inspiring Luffy to become a pirate captain himself. Shanks would go on to become one of the Four Emperors as he leads the Red-Haired Pirates. Potter has worked extensively as a voice actor, director, and ADR writer, playing roles in My Hero Academia and Black Clover.

Matthew Mercer plays Trafalgar Law. Law is the captain of the Heart Pirates, who have a tenuous alliance with the Straw Hat Pirates, while Law secretly vows revenge on Donquixote Donflamingo. Mercer is one of the creators of the wildly popular multimedia franchise Critical Role and has a prolific voice acting career, including anime projects like Attack on Titan and video games like Street Fighter and Resident Evil.

Stephanie Young plays Nico Robin, with Veronica Taylor playing her in the 4Kids Entertainment dub. Nico was pursued relentlessly by the World Government after eating the Devil Fruit, giving her the power to duplicate herself, including individual body parts. Young plays Olivier Armstrong in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Nana Shimura in My Hero Academia.

Brina Palencia plays Tony Tony Chopper. Chopper is an anthropomorphic reindeer who serves as the Straw Hat Pirates physician after being recruited by them. Palencia has played Minoru Mineta in My Hero Academia and Isuzu Soma in the 2019 remake of Fruits Basket.

And those are all of the major English dub actors and the cast list for One Piece.

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.