Six seasons in, and the anime franchise My Hero Academia is a worldwide phenomenon. This popularity extends to the English dub cast, which may be just as beloved as the Japanese one. Here are all the major My Hero Academia voice actors and the cast list for the English dub.

All Major English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for My Hero Academia (MHA)

Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya (Deku)

Izuku in My Hero Academia Season 7

Izuku Midoriya is the protagonist of My Hero Academia and starts out the series without a detectable Quirk of his own, to the contempt of his childhood friend Bakugo. This forces Izuku to think quickly on his feet and rely on observation and strategy rather than sheer physical might and speed. Izuku eventually learns that he is the inheritor of the One For All, a Quirk that transfers the powers of all previous users, including his mentor All Might, to become a powerful hero in his own right.

Justin Briner has been professionally voice acting since 2012, lending his talents to many anime shows and movies, as well as a growing number of video games. Beyond My Hero Academia, Briner voices Luck Voltia in Black Clover and Edward Midford in Black Butler. More recent prominent anime roles for Briner include Ginro in Dr. Stone, Daida in Ranking of Kings, and Yoo Jin-ho in Solo Leveling.

Clifford Chapin as Katsuki Bakugo (Dynamight)

Bakugo offers his hand

While Katsuki Bakugo and Izuku have known each other since they were young boys, a rivalry ignited between them when they both began attending U.A. High School. Possessing a fiery temper that matches his Quirk to produce powerful explosions from his hands, Bakugo has a tendency to be particularly overconfident. As the series progresses, Bakugo learns to work with Izuku, developing a begrudging respect for him.

Clifford Chapin has worked extensively as a voice actor, voice director, and ADR script writer for a number of anime productions, including as a director on That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Chapin has worked on such iconic anime series as Attack on Titan and Dragon Ball Super, voicing Connie Springer and Cabba, respectively. Other major anime Chapin has voiced for include playing Charles Grey in Black Butler, Keith Kepler in Spy x Family, and Ryusui Nanami in Dr. Stone.

Luci Christian as Ochaco Uraraka (Uravity)

Ochaco uses her Quirk

Among Izuku’s classmates and close friends at U.A. High School is Ochaco Uraraka, whom Izuku harbors a not-so-subtle romantic crush for. Ochaco has built up a reputation for being among the warmest and kindest of the students in her class, though she can be unintentionally direct and frank to her peers on occasion. Though Ochaco prefers using her Quirk more for rescue and support, she gradually develops into quite the fighter in the series.

Outside of My Hero Academia, most anime fans will recognize Luci Christian as the voice of Nami in the Funimation English dub of the long-running series One Piece. Other notable anime roles for Christian include Yuki Yoshino in Food Wars!, Hiro Soma in the 2019 version of Fruits Basket, and Hiling in Ranking of Kings. Starting with Season 2, Christian also voices Recovery Girl in My Hero Academia after the retirement of the Funimation dub’s original voice actor, Juli Erickson.

Christopher Sabat as Toshinori Yagi (All Might)

All Might grins

At the start of My Hero Academia, the most famous Pro Hero in the world is All Might, who takes a special interest in Izuku and serves as a mentor. An inheritor of the One For All Quirk, All Might keeps the true nature of his powers a secret from the public and eventually loses his Quirk completely after a grueling battle against All For One, passing it on to Izuku and continuing to guide him. All Might is an especially strict, and even cruel, instructor at times, pushing his students hard to live up to their full potential as the next generation of Pro Heroes.

Christopher Sabat has been working extensively with Funimation and Crunchyroll for its English anime dubs for decades. Sabat voices numerous iconic characters in the Dragon Ball franchise, including Vegeta, Piccolo, Yamcha, and Shenron. Sabat also voices Roronoa Zoro in One Piece, Armstrong in Fullmetal Alchemist, Kazuma Kuwabara in Yu Yu Hakusho, and Baek Yoon-ho in Solo Leveling.

Eric Vale as Tenko Shimura/Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura smiles in the sunlight

Of all the memorable supervillains to surface throughout My Hero Academia, the most enduring enemy of them all is Tomura Shigaraki, also known as Tenko Shimura. Starting out as the apprentice to the criminal mastermind All For One, Tomura possesses an intense sense of self-hatred stemming from his lethal Quirk and cruel upbringing. Following All For One’s defeat, Tomura inherits his Quirk and leadership of the League of Villains, becoming determined to destroy the Pro Heroes once and for all.

Working extensively as a voice actor, voice director, producer, and ADR writer since 1999, Eric Vale’s two most iconic roles are voicing the adult Trunks in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, as well as Sanji in One Piece. Vale has also voiced Yuki Soma in both the original Fruits Basket series and its 2019 reboot series. Other memorable voice roles for Vale include Phoenix Wright in the anime adaptation of the popular video game franchise and Nishiki Nishio in Tokyo Ghoul.

And those are all of the major English dub voice actors and the cast list for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia is available to stream on Crunchyroll.