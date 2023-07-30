How Tall Is Bakugo in My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia has a very colorful cast of characters. While it follows the exploits of a Quirkless protagonist named Izuku Midoriya, it also features a dynamic roster of likeable good guys and baddies that are sure to have fans. One of the characters that has a growing number of fans is Katsuki Bakugo, the deuteragonist of the series, but exactly how tall is he when measured against the other characters in My Hero Academia?

Before we get to that, it’s worth mentioning that Katsuki is Izuku’s main rival to becoming the number one hero.

What Is Bakugo’s Height?

Katsuki is not the tallest character in the series, but he isn’t the shortest either. He is about 5’8” tall—just a little bit taller than Izuku, who stands at 5’5”. For comparison, the shortest among the bunch would be Minoru Mineta (3’6”), and the tallest would be Toshinari Yagi, also known as All Might, in muscle form (7’3”). If the characters are arranged according to height, Katsuki Bakugo would be standing near the middle.

Despite this, his height adds to the antagonistic feel he emits. This is especially true toward his rival, as well as toward those he treats with disdain.

Katsuki goes through many experiences in the series, however, which eventually changes his attitude toward certain people, particularly Izuku. His character development is definitely something you’d want to see if you’re a fan of the series.

Who Is Katsuki Bakugo?

Katsuki, fondly called “Kacchan” by his friends, is training to become a Pro Hero in My Hero Academia. His Hero name—Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight—is derived from his explosive powers, which come from his Quirk, Explosion.

Katsuki belongs to Class 1-A at U. A. High School, where he is seen as a crude and arrogant person. He is proud and has a superiority complex, and often looks down on others he believes to be weaker than him. He’s a powerful character, although he loses battles because of his proud nature.