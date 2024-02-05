Sometimes, you just need the patience to grind out those levels before heading into the final boss in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Here are some of the best ways to farm XP in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

How to Farm XP in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

While earning experience is fairly straightforward in the early hours of Infinite Wealth, the more time you put into the game, the quicker you realize the importance of leveling your party. While there are some obvious ways of doing this, such as playing through the main story, there are some things of which you may not be aware.

For example, something you’ll want to do as soon as possible is gain access to the Ankle Weight. When equipped with a character, this piece of equipment provides a decent boost to their XP gained during combat. The trade-off is that it will decrease your MP, so it’d be better to use it on a character, like Kiryu, that doesn’t rely on their abilities to deal damage. Another essential piece of equipment that’s great for leveling quickly can be found in Chapter 7 and is acquired by defeating Yamai in a major battle. You’ll be rewarded with the Yakuza Training Gear, which, again, greatly decreases MP but provides a significant boost to XP gain.

Once you reach about Lvl. 20, you’ll notice a significant decline in the amount of XP you gain from random encounters on the street. To offset this, Infinite Wealth provides players with the Smackdown ability, which allows you to destroy enemies 10 levels below you with a single swift action. While you may not earn too much experience from these fights, the sheer rate at which you can destroy these weaker foes is enough to justify a few circuits around the block. On the topic of battles, you shouldn’t neglect the Keepers of the City, the slightly more powerful enemies hanging around Hawaii. As long as you stick to the groups marked with a red icon, avoiding all the purple icons, you’ll be able to gain a ton of XP fairly quickly, as well as plenty of cash to spend on weapons upgrades.

Even further in the game, once you reach around Lvl. 30, you’ll want to make ample use of the Hawaiian Haunt dungeon. This gigantic building serves as one of the best spots to level your entire party, given its seemingly endless nature and the number of enemies you’ll face as you go from floor to floor. Lvl. 30 is a major bottlenecking point in terms of progression in Infinite Wealth, so the push to anything higher can be incredibly tough. Hawaiian Haunt is a fantastic way to speed up the process, even if the dungeon is, effectively, one gigantic grinding session. Having said that, not only is the labyrinth an excellent way to level up your party, but some of the best weapons can be found in its depths. So, if you view it as killing two Sujimon with one bat, then you might find even more than what you’re looking for at the bottom of the Hawaiian Haunt.

The last major concept you need to bear in mind when it comes to the best ways to farm XP in Infinite Wealth is food, especially eating at restaurants and creating some delicious combo meals out of the available items on the menu. While I’ve yet to check out every restaurant in Hawaii (it’s a big place), I can confirm that 53 By The Sea offers a meal combo that provides a significant boost to the party’s XP gain. From what I’ve seen, most of these buffs largely apply to only a single battle, so you may want to try grabbing a bite to eat before then taking on some Keepers of the City to really maximize your growth. I would say you should try and time these trips to the restaurant before boss encounters, but given that these largely only occur after a couple of waves of fodder, you’re better off taking advantage of this buff while exploring the open world.

And that’s how to farm XP in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.