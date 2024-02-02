If you want to keep your friends happy and upbeat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, then you better get used to giving them plenty of presents. Here are the best gifts for each party member in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Best Gifts for Each Party Member

Throughout your adventures in both Hawaii and Japan in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ichiban will come across items that can be given to his party as gifts. While they aren’t anything too special, they do enable players to give their relationships with the various characters a quick boost. While that may not seem like much in terms of rewards, the right gift can generate a whole lot of friendship points, and gathering enough of those will unlock Drink Links, which grant your party members additional combat abilities. All in all, while it may seem like a waste of time, dedication and commitment can only lead to stronger friendships.

While you may expect there to be plenty of potential gifts in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, there really aren’t too many. Here are your options, as well as which characters appreciate them most:

ABC Store Gift Set : Joongi, and Nanba

: Joongi, and Nanba Assorted Cigarettes : Adachi, and Kiryu

: Adachi, and Kiryu Alohabeer Gift Set : Kiryu, Adachi, and Zhao

: Kiryu, Adachi, and Zhao Coffee Beans : Tomizawa, and Joongi

: Tomizawa, and Joongi Dim-Sum Assortment : Nanba, Seonhee, and Zhao

: Nanba, Seonhee, and Zhao Hawaiian Cosmetics : Chitose

: Chitose Hibiscus Bouquet : Chitose

: Chitose Matsumoto Shave Ice Gift Set : Tomizawa

: Tomizawa Plumeria Bouquet : Saeko

: Saeko Postcard Assortment: Saeko, Seonhee

It’s worth noting that while you can gift any item to any character, the rewards will obviously differ. For example, giving Adachi a present of Hawaiian Cosmetics, something he’s not particularly keen on, will only result in a minor boost to his friendship level. So, while it may not be a total waste of time, it’s certainly not worth the effort when better options exist.

When it comes to finding these gifts in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you needn’t go out of your way to gather them. Some, like the ABC Store Gift Set, can simply be found by visiting the shop itself and purchasing it from one of the display shelves. Alternatively, you can pick up some of the gifts by just wandering around the streets of Hawaii/Japan and investigating many of the briefcases lying around the place. I discovered most of my Plumeria Bouquets and Hibiscus Bouquets this way, and while they may be some of the rare items to encounter like this, it at least saves you the cash investment.

And those are the best gifts for each party member in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.