Delivering food is a challenge that even the Hero of Yokohama needs some help to really understand. Here are some helpful tips to excel in the Crazy Eats mini-game in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Best Tips for Crazy Eats in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The most important thing to remember about Crazy Eats is that speed is important but not as important as looking cool as hell. Tricks are where you earn the big points, so while some of the obvious advice could be “Land cleanly” or “Don’t over-commit to the frontflip,” something you may not know is that when you’re performing tricks, you’re immune to all kinds of traffic. Effectively, you can stunt through any cars that get in your way with zero repercussions, so you needn’t worry about waiting for an opening. In the same breath, it’s worth noting that your immunity doesn’t apply to everything. If you happen to clip a streetlight or a trashcan, Ichiban will be sent flying.

You should also always set your priorities when it comes to making deliveries. Not all foods are equal, as you’ll quickly come to learn. Always make sure you scan the make for anyone who wants sushi and make sure you deliver it to them first. Those fishy platters score substantially more points than any other food item on the menu. Once you’ve successfully dropped off all the sushi, focus on pizza; once those have been finished up, then worry about burgers. With a decent trick combo and the extra points you’ll gain from a timely delivery, prioritizing sushi is one of the best ways to maximize your score early in a run.

The easiest way to land a Super Crazy Delivery, the highest score you can get for a single drop-off, is simply to chain together three front flips. Arguably one of the toughest tricks to complete in a crazy taxi, you should always try and land the third inside the delivery zone as it will guarantee a boosted delivery and a wealth of additional points.

It’s also imperative that you don’t waste your boosts. Given that you’ll have to swing around many corners to successfully deliver the food, you’ll want to constantly keep an eye on the mini-map to check whether or not there are any customers waiting on a single straight stretch of road. Ideally, you want to maximize your boost for these clients, as you’ll be able to string together several deliveries on a single charge. If you’re only completing a single deliver on a boost, then you need to start correcting that.

Lastly, when it comes to power-ups, I would recommend never going out of your way for them, with two exceptions: the Gold Ticket and the Springs. The former provides a 1.5x multiplier to your score, which may not seem like much, but when you’re completing deliveries on a third-tier boost, it makes a substantial difference in the long run. Springs freeze time while Ichiban is airborne, and given how many tricks you’ll want to complete, the synergy you gain off this power-up is phenomenal. The Backpack isn’t an essential pick-up, nor is the Tauriner bottle, since your standard Lvl. 3 boost will be enough to land you an S-Tier rank.

And those are the Best Tips for Crazy Eats in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.