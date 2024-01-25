In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ll need more than just brawn if you want to continue Ichiban Kasuga’s journey to becoming the ultimate hero. Here’s everything you need to know about Personality Stats in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Recommended Videos

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Personality Stats Explained

Like any good role-playing game, Infinite Wealth has a system that determines how effective your character is at completing various actions. And while you may not be rolling for initiative like in Baldur’s Gate 3, Like a Dragon does still determine how effective Ichiban is in combat through his various Personality Stats. These are broken down into six attributes: Passion, Confidence, Charisma, Kindness, Intellect, and Style. Each is leveled up individually by completing substories, chatting with your party, and playing through Infinite Wealth‘s many, MANY mini-games.

Related: Like a Dragon: All Voice Actors & English Dub Cast List for Infinite Wealth

They may seem innocuous at first, I admit. How is Kindness really going to help when it comes to brawling with the countless Sujimon roaming the streets of Hawaii? Granted, Personality Stats don’t exactly make Ichiban any more powerful when it comes to fighting, but they do enable him to unlock new jobs and boost his various abilities.

For example, each level of Passion grants Ichiban a new passive buff that may start off fairly unimpressive, but before long, he’ll earn some truly excellent powers, including a Skill Inheritance Slot, which are vital for turning the ex-Yakuza into a powerhouse of a warrior. Increasing Passion enhances Ichiban’s Hero’s Encouragement move, making him a more effective healer, while every other level increases his sleep resistance.

If you’re the type of fan that plays Like a Dragon for the writing more than the combat, then you’ll have even more incentive to boost your Personality Stats. Party conversations, interactions with many of Hawaii’s NPCs, and special events can only be seen if Ichiban has leveled up a certain stat enough, so make sure you’re going for an all-round approach to self-improvement!

How to Improve Ichiban’s Personality Stats

Similar to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, players are able to improve Ichiban’s Personality Stats by simply playing the game. Many newcomers may think it necessary to grind out these attributes early on in their playthrough, but the reality is that they increase fairly easily if you take your time, explore the world, and dig into some of the extra content. You’ll gain a few levels by simply mainlining the story, but if you want to max out your Personality (who doesn’t?), then you’ll have to head off the beaten path.

Related: Kiryu Is Maybe Not a Virgin in New Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Cinematic

The best way to increase your stats is by attending the local Vocational School, which allows Ichiban to take a series of tests to boost his emotional intelligence. Each of the exams denotes which Personality Stat it affects, so simply select the one you want to improve and get writing. You’ll need to answer five questions, aiming to get at least three correct if you want to pass. Obviously, the more difficult the test, the more the targeted Stat will increase. Every day’s a school day, kids.

The other way to really boost your Personality Stats is by simply completing Infinite Wealth‘s sub-stories. These often multi-party quests offer Ichiban a way of improving various parts of himself. Whether it be enhancing Intellect by correctly remembering the name of a school girl’s crush or improving Kindness by helping a kid market his lemonade stand, there are plenty of opportunities all around Hawaii. It helps that some of the game’s best writing is also on offer through his vignettes!

Minigames are also always an effective means of enhancing Ichiban’s Personality Stats. Make your way to a karaoke bar like Revolve to boost his Passion with a few soulful songs or reinforce his Confidence by chatting to a mysterious date through the Miss Match app. It’s not always obvious which game corresponds to which stat, so there’s always an incentive to try everything at least once!

While Personality Stats may not be the backbone of Infinite Wealth‘s leveling system, there are certainly enough benefits hidden behind those numbers that players should put some time into them. Infinite Wealth is really a game about self-improvement. In some ways, it feels like Eat, Pray, Love, only with more fists and swords, which may be the best form of self-help that money can buy.