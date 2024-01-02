Like a Dragon: All Voice Actors & English Dub Cast List for Infinite Wealth

Wondering who plays who in the latest Like a Dragon game? Here are all the voice actors and the English dub cast list for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth features the return of Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s crew, Ichiban, and many more. But it also has lead character, Kazuma Kiryu, as a co-protagonist, so you can expect to run into his allies, enemies, and frenemies. And unlike most previous Like a Dragon/Yakuza games, there’ll be an English dub option.

Sure, we did get an English-language version of the original Yakuza back on PS2, which included Mark Hamill as Goro Majima (yes, really). But that aside, up until Yakuza 6, all the games had subtitles and no dubbing. That changed with Yakuza: Like a Dragon (and the spin-off Judgement), so for this sequel, here’s who plays who in the English dub.

Kaiji Tang as Ichiban Kasuga

Kaiji Tang returns in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as fuzzy-haired ex-Yakuza Ichiban Kasuga. Ichiban has left the Yakuza life behind and, with his new friends, is getting into more scrapes. It’s like Scooby Doo, only with more RPG-style fighting. Tang has had a whole host of voice-over roles, including Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 1. Ichiban’s Japanese actor is Kazuhiro Nakaya.

Yong Yea as Kazuma Kiryu

YouTuber and sometime voice actor Yong Yea is co-protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, a former Yakuza who faked his death to protect his new family. Though, going by Like a Dragon: Gaiden, there’s practically nobody who doesn’t know he’s alive. Yea also voiced Kiryu in Gaiden’s downloadable dub, though some have criticized his casting, saying he doesn’t sound like Kiryu. His Japanese voice is provided by Takaya Kuroda.

Greg Chun as Yu Nanba

Greg Chun isn’t a stranger to Yakuza fans. He returns in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as Yu Nanba, Ichiban’s now-friend, a former nurse who joined up with him to discover the fate of his brother. However, among his many roles, Chun also voices Takayuki Yagami, the Judgement games’ leather jacket-wearing detective. His original Japanese voice is Ken Yasuda.

Andrew Morgado as Kouichi Adachi

Gruff former detective Kouichi Adachi is played by Andrew Morgado, who, like Tang, crops up in Mortal Kombat 1 – this time as Reptile. Adachi is another of Ichiban’s core gang and teamed up with him to deal with some unfinished business.

Elizabeth Maxwell as Saeko Mukoda

Like most of Infinite Wealth’s English voice actors, Elizabeth Maxwell has plenty of credits to her name, including Juli in Street Fighter V. Here, she’s Saeko Mukoda, a badass club owner and another core member of the Kasuga crew. She’s also a potential love-interest for Ichiban, which I’m sure won’t make things horribly awkward. Her Japanese performance is provided by Sumire Uesaka.

Fiona Rene as Seonhee

Fiona Rene, who you may have seen as an investigating officer in the I Know What You Did Last Summer series, plays Seonhee in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. This purple-haired woman is the leader of the Yokohama Geomijul, a high-tech gang with their eyes on pretty much everything.

Keong Sim as Joon-gi Han

Keong Sim plays Joon-gi Han, another member of the Geomijul. The same alias has been used by other characters in the series, but he’s unrelated to them, having first turned up in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Unlike some on this list, he’s primarily an on-screen actor rather than a voice actor. He’s cropped up in shows such as Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Better Call Saul, and others.

There are a whole host of other characters who crop up in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Some are familiar to Ichiban, others to Kiryu, and, with this being a sequel, there are plenty of new faces, too.

You’ll almost certainly recognize George Takei, famous for his role in Red Alert 3 and some sci-fi show or other. Daniel Dae Kim has many, many screen credits, but to me, he’ll always be Johnny Gat in the Saints Row games. Danny Trejo also turns up as Dwight and Matthew Mercer, Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is Kiryu’s frenemy Goro Majima.

Here are some of the other actors involved in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, both for the English dub and the Japanese original.

George Takei – Masumi Arakawa

– Masumi Arakawa Daniel Dae Kim – Masataka Ebina

– Masataka Ebina Matthew Mercer – Goro Majima

– Goro Majima Danny Trejo – Dwight

– Dwight Brian Bloom as Jo Sawashiro

as Jo Sawashiro Roger Craig Smith – Daigo Dojima

– Daigo Dojima Ron Yuan – Taiga Saejima

– Taiga Saejima Nobuhiko Okamoto – Tianyou Zhao

– Tianyou Zhao Hiroki Hasegawa – Masataka Ebina

– Masataka Ebina Saxon Sawai – Sawai

– Sawai Anju Inami – Chitose Fujimiya

– Chitose Fujimiya Hana Takeda – Seong-hui

– Seong-hui Anju Inami – Chitose Fujimiya

– Chitose Fujimiya Kiichi Nakai – Masumi Arakawa

– Masumi Arakawa Shin’ichi Tsutsumi – Jo Sawashiro

– Jo Sawashiro Nobuhiko Okamoto – Tianyou Zhao

That, then, is the voice actor cast list for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

