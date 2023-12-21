Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will continue the franchise’s bizarre and boots-to-the-grounds saga very soon, but beforehand, you can get rewards for purchasing a game copy early. Here are all the pre-order bonuses for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth if you’re curious, including its release date.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

As usual for games nowadays, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has a few different editions you can purchase, but thankfully, the pre-order bonuses aren’t exclusive to any specific version. For pre-ordering, gamers will receive a Hero’s Booster Pack and a Special Job Set.

The Hero’s Booster Pack will allow you to increase your party’s level and job rank with one small Leveling Set and Job Leveling Set, and you’ll get a small Gearworks Crafting Set to earn materials for crafting equipment and such.

The Special Job Set will unlock a Linebacker job for all male characters, while the female cast acquires a Tennis Ace job. The jobs won’t be available instantly; players must raise Ichiban’s Confidence (Linebacker) and Charisma (Tennis Ace) to level 5 or higher to unlock them.

Outside of these pre-order bonuses, below is a list of all the digital and physical editions for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth if you want more goodies before kicking off your experience:

Standard

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth copy

Deluxe Edition

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth copy

Master Vacation Bundle

Ultimate Edition

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth copy

Master Vacation Bundle

Assorted Outfit Pack

Sujimon & Resort Bundle

Yakuza CD Collection Set

When & What Time Does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Release?

As of this article’s writing, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is planned to be released on January 26, 2024, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4.

The JRPG will reportedly have a simultaneous global launch; however, as we get closer to its release next month, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio may clarify the exact times for different regions via social media.

Do You Need to Play Like a Dragon Before Infinite Wealth?

Frankly, it’s up to you whether you dive back into previous Yakuza games before playing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. From a story perspective, playing past games, such as Yakuza Kiwami 1, Yakuza 6, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, provides crucial context around the characters you’ll meet. At the same time, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio does a great job filling in players who recently jumped aboard the franchise and balances appealing to longtime fans.

That said, I’d recommend at least playing Yakuza: Like a Dragon because it acts as a direct jumping point into Infinite Wealth. However, it’s hard to say what you’d miss out on if you didn’t since Infinite Wealth isn’t out yet, so it’s up to your preferences at the end of the day.