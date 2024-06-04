Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 21 Release Date Confirmed

We’re almost to the finale of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is right around the corner, and I know I’m excited to see what’s coming next. Let’s find out when the latest episode will air and where we can stream it.

Recommended Videos

When Does Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Episode 21 Release?

Image by Crunchyroll/Showgate

If you’re eager to see the newest episode of Mushoku Tensei, you’re not alone. Season 2, Episode 21 will premiere on June 10, 2024 at the following times:

8:00am Pacific Time

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am Central Time

11:00am Eastern Time

With a total of 25 episodes to look forward to in total, we’re nearing the end of this current season. While this has been yet another exciting season, I’m already excited to see if a third season is greenlit. I guess we’ll just need to keep streaming to make sure that happens — speaking of which, where can you stream Mushoku Tensei?

Related: How Many Volumes Of Mushoku Tensei Are There? Answered

Where to Stream Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation?

If you’re hoping to watch the latest episodes or start the series for the first time, knowing where to stream this show is rather important. Thankfully, much like many other isekai anime, you can find Mushoku Tensei available to stream on Crunchyroll.

If you’re hoping to try before you buy, you’ll be glad to know that you can watch the first season at no additional cost. If you’ve fallen in love with the series and just need to see it through to the end, you’ll need to sign up for a Crunchyroll Premium subscription. It’s worth it, especially for shows like Mushoku Tensei and KonoSuba available to watch on the platform.

No matter if you’re just getting into the show or if you’ve been watching since the debut episode, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is one of the best isekai around. Be sure to add it to your watchlist if you haven’t already.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more