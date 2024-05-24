The fantasy story Mushoku Tensei, created by Rifujin na Magonote, has been published in a variety of formats and has been adapted into an anime series. With so many different ways to read Magonote’s epic story, here’s how many volumes of Mushoku Tensei there are in each format.

Recommended Videos

How Many Volumes of Mushoku Tensei Are There, Answered

Image via Bushiroad Games

There are 24 volumes of Mushoku Tensei published as a webnovel, 26 volumes of Mushoku Tensei published as a light novel, and 20 volumes of its adaptations as a manga series. In North America, the official English-language translations of the light novel and manga series are licensed for publication by Seven Seas Entertainment, published under the title Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. At the time of this writing, the final two volumes of the manga series have yet to be published in North America, with the penultimate volume scheduled for an August 2024 release date, but no release date currently set for the final translated volume.

Initially published online as a webnovel series on the Japanese outlet Shōsetsuka ni Narō in November 2012, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation began being published as a physical light novel series in January 2014, with illustrations provided by Shirotaka. The webseries concluded in April 2015, while the last light novel collection was published in Japan in November 2022, with the last English-language volume released in February 2024.

The manga adaptation of Mushoku Tensei began publishing strips in the Japanese monthly manga magazine Monthly Comic Flapper in June 2014, authored by Yuka Fujikawa from Shirotaka’s character designs. The first collected volume of the Mushoku Tensei manga adaptation was published in October 2014, with English-language versions published in the United States starting in November 2015.

Though Magonote has discussed returning to the world of Mushoku Tensei for a new story, he is currently focused on completing the Orc Eroica webnovel first, in addition to recovering from health issues, leaving Mushoku Tensei at its current length for now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more