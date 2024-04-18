Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is back to finish off its second season and again, the talented cast from Part 1 has returned. If you aren’t quite sure where you recognize these voices from, here is a full list of the English voice cast for Mushoku Tensei Season 2.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Screenshot by Crunchyroll

Madeleine Morris as Rudeus Greyrat

Voicing the current Rudeus Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is Madeleine Morris. She is a voice actor who has worked on anime like Frieren, My Hero Academia, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War. She’s also well known for her voice acting in Hyouka.

Ben Phillips as (Former) Rudeus Greyrat

The voice of Rudeus Greyrat’s former self is Ben Phillips. You may recognize his voice as being the Narrator in Spy X Family, Giran in My Hero Academia, and various voices throughout Initial D and Assassination Classroom.

Emily Neves as Sylphiette

Emily Neves is not only the voice of Sylphiette in Mushoku Tensei, but My Hero Academia fans will recognize her voice as Eri’s. My Hero isn’t the only hit she’s appeared in before, her other appearances also include Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and The Demon Girl Next Door.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 English Voice Cast

Aaron Campbell – Luke Notos Greyrat

Adam Rowe – Konrad

Alejandro Saab – Soldat Heckler

Alexis Tipton – Linia Dedoldia

Ariel Graham – Julie

Brandon McInnis – Man-God

Corey Pettit – Elise

Dalton Tindall – Mimir

Giovannie Cruz – Suzanne

Ian Sinclair – Zanoba Shirone

James Larabee – Innkeeper

Mallorie Rodak – Elinalise Dragonroad

Molly Searcy – Sara

Phil Parsons – Timothy

Randy Pearlman – Darius Silva Ganius

Ray Hurd – Badigadi

Reagan Murdock – Patrice

Ry McKeand – Cliff Grimoire

Sarah Wiedenheft – Ariel Anemoi Asura

Sara Ragsdale – Pursena Adoldia

Sean Hennigan – Jenius Halphas

Suzie Yeung – Shizuka Nanahoshi

Tabitha Garland – Receptionist

Tyson Rinehart – Grabel Zafin Asura

