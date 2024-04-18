Mushoku Tensei season 2 keyart
Image via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

There are plenty of characters all with incredible voice actors.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 08:06 pm

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is back to finish off its second season and again, the talented cast from Part 1 has returned. If you aren’t quite sure where you recognize these voices from, here is a full list of the English voice cast for Mushoku Tensei Season 2.

Recommended Videos

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Mushoku Tensei screenshot
Screenshot by Crunchyroll

Madeleine Morris as Rudeus Greyrat

Voicing the current Rudeus Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is Madeleine Morris. She is a voice actor who has worked on anime like Frieren, My Hero Academia, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War. She’s also well known for her voice acting in Hyouka

Ben Phillips as (Former) Rudeus Greyrat

The voice of Rudeus Greyrat’s former self is Ben Phillips. You may recognize his voice as being the Narrator in Spy X Family, Giran in My Hero Academia, and various voices throughout Initial D and Assassination Classroom.

Emily Neves as Sylphiette

Emily Neves is not only the voice of Sylphiette in Mushoku Tensei, but My Hero Academia fans will recognize her voice as Eri’s. My Hero isn’t the only hit she’s appeared in before, her other appearances also include Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and The Demon Girl Next Door.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 English Voice Cast

  • Aaron Campbell – Luke Notos Greyrat
  • Adam Rowe – Konrad
  • Alejandro Saab – Soldat Heckler
  • Alexis Tipton – Linia Dedoldia
  • Ariel Graham – Julie
  • Brandon McInnis – Man-God
  • Corey Pettit – Elise 
  • Dalton Tindall – Mimir
  • Giovannie Cruz – Suzanne
  • Ian Sinclair – Zanoba Shirone
  • James Larabee – Innkeeper
  • Mallorie Rodak – Elinalise Dragonroad
  • Molly Searcy – Sara
  • Phil Parsons – Timothy
  • Randy Pearlman – Darius Silva Ganius
  • Ray Hurd – Badigadi
  • Reagan Murdock – Patrice
  • Ry McKeand – Cliff Grimoire
  • Sarah Wiedenheft – Ariel Anemoi Asura
  • Sara Ragsdale – Pursena Adoldia
  • Sean Hennigan – Jenius Halphas
  • Suzie Yeung – Shizuka Nanahoshi
  • Tabitha Garland – Receptionist
  • Tyson Rinehart – Grabel Zafin Asura
Post Tag:
Mushoku Tensei
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 Episode Release Dates and Time
Anos, Sasha, and Misha in keyart for The Misfit of Demon King Academy
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 Episode Release Dates and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 17, 2024
Read Article All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List For Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf
Spice and Wolf Cast
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List For Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Kaiju No. 8 Episode Release Dates and Time
Character portraits for Kaiju No. 8
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Kaiju No. 8 Episode Release Dates and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 Episode Release Dates and Time
Anos, Sasha, and Misha in keyart for The Misfit of Demon King Academy
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 Episode Release Dates and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 17, 2024
Read Article All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List For Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf
Spice and Wolf Cast
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List For Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Kaiju No. 8 Episode Release Dates and Time
Character portraits for Kaiju No. 8
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Kaiju No. 8 Episode Release Dates and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 17, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]