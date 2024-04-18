Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is back to finish off its second season and again, the talented cast from Part 1 has returned. If you aren’t quite sure where you recognize these voices from, here is a full list of the English voice cast for Mushoku Tensei Season 2.
All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
Madeleine Morris as Rudeus Greyrat
Voicing the current Rudeus Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is Madeleine Morris. She is a voice actor who has worked on anime like Frieren, My Hero Academia, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War. She’s also well known for her voice acting in Hyouka.
Ben Phillips as (Former) Rudeus Greyrat
The voice of Rudeus Greyrat’s former self is Ben Phillips. You may recognize his voice as being the Narrator in Spy X Family, Giran in My Hero Academia, and various voices throughout Initial D and Assassination Classroom.
Emily Neves as Sylphiette
Emily Neves is not only the voice of Sylphiette in Mushoku Tensei, but My Hero Academia fans will recognize her voice as Eri’s. My Hero isn’t the only hit she’s appeared in before, her other appearances also include Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and The Demon Girl Next Door.
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 English Voice Cast
- Aaron Campbell – Luke Notos Greyrat
- Adam Rowe – Konrad
- Alejandro Saab – Soldat Heckler
- Alexis Tipton – Linia Dedoldia
- Ariel Graham – Julie
- Brandon McInnis – Man-God
- Corey Pettit – Elise
- Dalton Tindall – Mimir
- Giovannie Cruz – Suzanne
- Ian Sinclair – Zanoba Shirone
- James Larabee – Innkeeper
- Mallorie Rodak – Elinalise Dragonroad
- Molly Searcy – Sara
- Phil Parsons – Timothy
- Randy Pearlman – Darius Silva Ganius
- Ray Hurd – Badigadi
- Reagan Murdock – Patrice
- Ry McKeand – Cliff Grimoire
- Sarah Wiedenheft – Ariel Anemoi Asura
- Sara Ragsdale – Pursena Adoldia
- Sean Hennigan – Jenius Halphas
- Suzie Yeung – Shizuka Nanahoshi
- Tabitha Garland – Receptionist
- Tyson Rinehart – Grabel Zafin Asura