Will There Be a Season 3 of One Punch Man?

One Punch Man has left the fans hanging for years waiting for more after wrapping Season 2 in 2019. Given this extended break, you’re probably wondering if it’s ever coming back so here’s what you need to know about One Punch Man Season 3.

Recommended Videos

Has One Punch Man Been Renewed for Season 3?

Yes! One Punch Man is getting a third season and the animation studio J.C. Staff is already hard at work bringing it to life. Right now there is no release date set for the show but speculation suggests it will arrive at some point in 2024.

The iconic manga from One first graced screens back in 2015 when Season 1 aired. It was a long four-year wait until Season 2 arrived in the middle of 2019, and the wait has been even longer for Season 3. Hopefully, we’re now in the final stretch.

Fans should expect 12 more episodes in this upcoming season as both the previous One Punch Man seasons have had. When it does arrive it will be broadcast weekly for a single cour, meaning if it does come in 2024 it will most likely be for the Fall anime season that kicks off in October.

One Punch Man Season 3 will pick up right after the events of Season 2 and see the return of the core cast members and their voice actors. Basically, it will be the same incredible One Punch Man action with a brand new story to tell.

If you’re dying to find out what happens next and can’t wait for the anime to return then you can always read the manga. This new season will kick off from Chapter 86 so you’ll want to read from there. If you’d prefer to watch the events on screen then expect more news of Season 3’s release in the coming months.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more