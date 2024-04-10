Category:
Anime & Manga

Will There Be a Season 3 of One Punch Man?

We're all waiting for more action.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 08:05 pm
One Punch Man Poster Art
Image via Madhouse

One Punch Man has left the fans hanging for years waiting for more after wrapping Season 2 in 2019. Given this extended break, you’re probably wondering if it’s ever coming back so here’s what you need to know about One Punch Man Season 3.

Recommended Videos

Has One Punch Man Been Renewed for Season 3?

Saitama, One Punch Man, Sony, Arad Productions, Venom,

Yes! One Punch Man is getting a third season and the animation studio J.C. Staff is already hard at work bringing it to life. Right now there is no release date set for the show but speculation suggests it will arrive at some point in 2024.

The iconic manga from One first graced screens back in 2015 when Season 1 aired. It was a long four-year wait until Season 2 arrived in the middle of 2019, and the wait has been even longer for Season 3. Hopefully, we’re now in the final stretch.

Fans should expect 12 more episodes in this upcoming season as both the previous One Punch Man seasons have had. When it does arrive it will be broadcast weekly for a single cour, meaning if it does come in 2024 it will most likely be for the Fall anime season that kicks off in October.

One Punch Man Season 3 will pick up right after the events of Season 2 and see the return of the core cast members and their voice actors. Basically, it will be the same incredible One Punch Man action with a brand new story to tell.

If you’re dying to find out what happens next and can’t wait for the anime to return then you can always read the manga. This new season will kick off from Chapter 86 so you’ll want to read from there. If you’d prefer to watch the events on screen then expect more news of Season 3’s release in the coming months.

Post Tag:
One Punch Man
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Major Deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far
Gojo armbars Jogo Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All Major Deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 9, 2024
Read Article When is Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Coming Out?
Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Characters
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
When is Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Coming Out?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 9, 2024
Read Article KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 Episode Release Dates and Time
KonoSuba season 3 poster
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 Episode Release Dates and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Major Deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far
Gojo armbars Jogo Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All Major Deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 9, 2024
Read Article When is Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Coming Out?
Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest Characters
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
When is Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Coming Out?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 9, 2024
Read Article KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 Episode Release Dates and Time
KonoSuba season 3 poster
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 Episode Release Dates and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 9, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]