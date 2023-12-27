One-Punch Man’s Artist Draws Incredible Dragon Ball Cover

The cover from Yusuke Murata, the artist behind One-Punch Man, for the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project has been revealed, and it’s truly great.

You can see the image below, which was posted by @DbsHype. The image is pure Murata, who illustrated the remake of One’s One-Punch Man, and is part of a celebration for the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball Volume 12 Cover by Yusuke Murata, artist of One Punch Man! pic.twitter.com/N4OcVMf6tJ — Hype (@DbsHype) December 26, 2023

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery is a project by Saikyo Jump magazine in Japan that sees popular manga creators re-creating the various covers for the original 42 volumes of the series. Other mangaka to contribute have included Naruto‘s Masashi Kishimoto, Bleach‘s Tite Kubo, Chainsaw Man’s Tatsuki Fujimoto, and more. Murata’s take is specifically on Volume 12 of the manga’s cover, which is set to release in January.

One-Punch Man is one of the most popular anime and manga series ever. The series follows Saitama, a hero with the ability to take down any opponent with a single blow. One-Punch Man can trace a lot of its DNA to Dragon Ball, with both being action-comedies centered on ridiculously powerful people fighting even more ridiculously powerful people, all of whom are getting stronger by the minute.

Created by Akira Toriyama, the franchise began publication in 1984 and soon after became an anime series. The series, which follows Goku and his allies, has seen those characters take down some of the biggest, baddest and most powerful villains around. The franchise has proven absurdly popular over the years, having grossed billions of dollars worldwide across its various TV series, movies, films, and other tie-in media. The next installment in the franchise will be Dragon Ball Daima, which was announced in October.

New chapters of Dragon Ball Super, the franchise’s manga series, release monthly. You can find when the next one hits here.