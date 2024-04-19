Why Was Yuri!!! On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence Canceled?

For almost a decade fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Yuri!!! on Ice The Movie: Ice Adolescence, a followup to the hit anime series Yuri!!! on Ice. Sadly that film has now been canceled. Here’s exactly what has been said about why.

What Has Been Said About Yuri!!! On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence’s Cancellation?

Screenshot via MAPPA

The only official statement that has been released regarding the cancelation of Yuri!!! On Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence comes from the studio working on the film MAPPA, and they only revealed that “various circumstances” led to the project being shelved.

“The production committee and staff have been in constant discussions to create and to deliver the movie, but due to various circumstances, we have had to make the difficult decision to stop the production,” the statement posted to X reads.

No further details have been shared and it’s likely we will never know what exactly the various circumstances were that led to the movie’s cancellation. Given how busy MAPPA has been recently with shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and more, we’d speculate that could have played a factor.

While this is disappointing news, it shouldn’t be all that surprising. The last update on the film’s production came in 2020, and at that stage, the movie still did not have a release date set. Ice Adolescence was first announced in 2017 with a plan to be released in 2019, but it was delayed indefinitely before it arrived.

Yuri!!! On Ice first made its anime debut in 2016 and blew up in popularity instantly, this had fans extremely excited when the movie was announced. It doesn’t appear there are any plans to revive the series now that the movie has been canceled, but with a huge fanbase around the globe, maybe one day we’ll get a follow-up.

