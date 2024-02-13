If the trailer is anything to go on, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, will be full of Easter eggs and references. The first look even features a connection to the God of Mischief. So, will Loki be in Deadpool 3?

Recommended Videos

Will Loki Be in Deadpool 3?

Deadpool, of course, doesn’t like to follow the rules, as the end of his second film saw him travel through space and time to take out an alternate version of himself and actor Ryan Reynolds. That’s the kind of thing that gets you placed on the Time Variance Authority’s most-wanted list, but the Merc With a Mouth isn’t some run-of-the-mill variant.

After the TVA ruins Wade Wilson’s birthday party, he ends up in a meeting with a TVA agent known as Paradox, who appears to be in some sort of power position. At the end of Loki Season 2, Tom Hiddleston’s character left the TVA in the hands of Mobius and Hunter B-15, but Mobius left to go visit his variant and try to find a new purpose. Mobius’ departure may have left a power vacuum, and Paradox decided to step up, even following in Mobius’ footsteps and recruiting a variant to help save the multiverse.

Related: Reactions to the Deadpool 3 Trailer Are Really Irritating She-Hulk Fans

Of course, Loki is the one holding the multiverse together, so it’s fair to assume he would have something to do with the events of Deadpool 3. However, without more information about Paradox, it’s unclear if he even knows where Loki is and what he’s doing. There’s also the fact that taking Deadpool to the heart of the multiverse is asking for trouble. So, while it would be fun to see Loki and Deadpool interact, it’s probably not in the cards this time around.

And that’s whether Loki will be in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024.