Deadpool & Wolverine is being touted as the savior of the MCU, with fans ready for Wade Wilson’s raunchy brand of humor after several misses. However, not everyone is ready to jump on the Deadpool train. Reactions to the Deadpool 3 trailer are really irritating She-Hulk fans.

Recommended Videos

It’s not a secret that the MCU has been struggling critically. Since Avengers: Endgame, the world’s biggest franchise has had difficulty finding its footing, and fans have started to take notice. But there have been several movies and TV shows that received more hate than they deserved. Ms. Marvel was a fun series, and while Eternals was a bit long-winded, it’s still a solid superhero flick.

Some would put She-Hulk in that category, and with Deadpool 3 getting a ton of love for its fourth-wall-breaking meta humor, those fans are voicing their frustrations. In fact, a number of posts have gone out that explain why She-Hulk deserves as much praise as Shawn Levy’s upcoming film.

Related: Is Doctor Doom in the Deadpool 3 Teaser Trailer?

In response to a tweet that claims that the “pegging” line from the Deadpool 3 trailer is funnier than all of She-Hulk, @wandasitcoms on X posted a clip from She-Hulk of Jennifer Walters making a joke of her own and captioned it with, “she-hulk was making the exact same type of jokes and y’all said it was cringe.”

Most of the replies are filled with people coming to She-Hulk’s defense, but others are spending their time spewing nonsense about women not being funny. That shouldn’t come as a shock, as nearly every female-led MCU project deals with backlash just because it dares to have a female protagonist. However, She-Hulk fans should be able to enjoy their show without being caught in the crossfire as Deadpool diehards argue about how many Disney jokes the Merc With a Mouth is going to make.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26, 2024.