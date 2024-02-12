The online rumor mill is convinced our first look at Deadpool 3 – or to use its official title, Deadpool & Wolverine – includes a brief glimpse of legendary Marvel supervillain Doctor Doom. So, is Doctor Doom really in the Deadpool 3 teaser trailer?

Is Doctor Doom in the Deadpool 3 Teaser Trailer?

It depends on how you define “in.” If you mean, “Does Doctor Doom’s likeness appear in the Deadpool 3 teaser trailer” then the answer is yes. At 02:01, we see Deadpool lying on his back in what appears to be a desert wasteland. On the ground to his right is a tattered copy of 2015 Marvel comic Secret Wars #5, which features Doom on the cover. So yes, Doctor Doom is technically “in” the teaser.

If, however, you’re interested in Doom actually showing up in person, you may still be in luck. A hooded, armor-clad figure who sure looks like Doom appears at 01:48. That said, the baddie in question’s costume includes several differences from Doom’s established look. Notably, part of his forehead and both his hands are exposed – not typically an aesthetic favored by the Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis.

Another key discrepancy between Doom and the Deadpool 3 teaser’s mysterious malcontent is the latter’s choice of weaponry. Whereas the comic book incarnation of Doom stocks his arsenal with high-tech gadgets and magic spells, the hooded figure in the Deadpool 3 teaser is packing a fairly conventional assault rifle. It’s not very, well… Doom-like.

That said, it’s worth remembering that Marvel heroes and villains often look different and behave in live-action, so that could indeed be Doom in the Deadpool 3 teaser trailer. And even if it isn’t, that doesn’t mean the iconic evildoer won’t front up in the film itself. We’ll just have to wait for further trailers – if not opening day – to find out for certain!

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in cinemas on July 26, 2024.