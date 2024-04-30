The couples in 90 Day Fiance rarely stay together for good, but that doesn’t mean the love stories are over for everyone. In fact, Liz Woods, who appeared alongside 90 Day Fiance icon Big Ed, has a new boyfriend. Here’s everything you need to know about Liz’s current beau.

90 Day Fiance: Liz Woods’ New Boyfriend, Confirmed

Appearing in several seasons of 90 Day Fiance, Big Ed starts his journey by going to the Philippines to meet Rose, whom he’s been talking to online. It doesn’t work out for a number of reasons, and Ed eventually finds himself in a relationship with Liz. They have a tumultuous relationship, to say the least, but they were set to get married at one point. However, Liz has been posting images of another man, Jayson, on her social media since late 2023, confirming that she and Ed are over.

In a now-deleted video, prominent 90 Day Fiance blogger @mac.and.chisme shared details about Jayson. According to them, he’s a Navy vet who lives in San Diego, where Liz moved to after leaving Ed behind in Arkansas after he called off their wedding due to an argument over food. Jayson is also a single parent, just like Liz, and around the same age as his girlfriend.

There don’t appear to be any plans to have Liz and her new boyfriend appear on 90 Day Fiance, but there’s certainly precedence for the ex of a cast member coming back with a different partner. However, whether they appear or not, let’s just hope Liz and Jayson are a better match than Liz and Ed were.

And that’s everything to know about Liz and her new boyfriend, Jayson, on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance is available to watch on TLC.

