The first trailer for Deadpool 3 revealed a lot of things — including that the movie will be titled Deadpool & Wolverine. There are some out there asking just who plays Wolverine in Deadpool 3, so here’s the answer to your question.

Who Plays Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Wolverine will again be played by Hugh Jackman. Jackman first played the character in 2000’s X-Men and reprised the role 2003’s X2, 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2011’s X-Men: First Class, 2013’s The Wolverine, 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and 2017’s Logan. Outside of those movies, Jackman is known for his roles in such movies as The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables.

Although Fox’s X-Men films could, at times, be uneven in quality, Jackman was always a high point for the franchise, which is at least part of why he ended up getting his own solo series. Logan provided an ending for the character that was deeply satisfying and meant to mark his final turn in the role. However, Deadpool & Wolverine has given Jackman one last turn as the character.

It’s not totally clear at this time just how Wolverine’s death in Logan squares with Deadpool 3, and details about the movie are still pretty scarce. However, director Shawn Levy has said Logan is canon to Deadpool & Wolverine. The reason will almost certainly have to do with Deadpool’s interactions with the TVA and his ability to break the fourth wall.

In terms of the X-Men themselves, the existence of mutants in the MCU was confirmed in Ms. Marvel, with another alumnus from Fox’s films, Kelsey Gramnmer’s Beast, actually appearing in The Marvels. Just what Marvel intends to do with its mutants, though, remains unclear.

Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to release on July 26. The movie also stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Emma Corrin as a villain believed to be Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, and various other characters from previous movies in the franchise.