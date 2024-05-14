Will There Be a Beastars Season 3? Answered

Since its debut in 2020, Beastars has become one of the few critically acclaimed anime exclusive to Netflix. With the second season finished as of 2022, fans may be wondering if there is going to be a season 3 of Beastars. Here’s what you need to know.

Is Beastars Getting a Season 3?

Beastars is indeed getting a season 3, and we can expect it sometime this year. In fact, it’s on our list of highly anticipated anime releases for 2024.

If you haven’t been following it, Beastars is set in a world of anthropomorphic animals, much like Disney’s Zootopia. While that film was very lighthearted and family-friendly, that is not the case with Beastars. The series begins with a brutal murder of an herbivore at a local school and the series primarily follows a wolf named Legoshi, who is a student at the school, as he tries to discover who the murderer is, deal with his own carnivorous tendencies, and woo the heart of the cute rabbit girl in his class Haru. There’s a lot more depth and nuance to the series, as well as some pretty dark character turns, making it a fascinating watch.

After the show’s second season ended, a third season was announced shortly after. At the time, there no timeframe or trailer announced alongside of it and info about the third season was scarce.

However, after this year’s AnimeJapan, it was confirmed that the season 3 would release sometime in 2024 and be a split cour season. In other words, the show will be split into two halves, each with approximately 12 episodes per cour. There are still a lot of unknowns about the season, such as how faithful will it be the original source material, the status of its dub, and if it will stream weekly or drop all at once, but fans of Legoshi, Haru, and the rest of this beastial world won’t have to wait too much longer for season 3 of Beastars to release.

