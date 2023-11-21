Warning: The following contains spoilers about whether there will be a Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off only just dropped on Netflix, but fans are already clamoring for more episodes of the animated series. So read on to find out if there will indeed be a Takes Off Season 2 or if it’s officially game over for everyone’s favorite slacker hero.

Will There Be a Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2?

There are currently no plans for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Series co-creators Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski indicated they’re open to overseeing a second batch of episodes in a recent Variety interview – as soon as they’ve recovered from Season 1.

“I literally can’t, on any level, think about anything past this season,” Grabinski said. “We just obsessively focused on every aspect of this season for years. We’ve never had a concrete discussion about anything past it.”

“I want to put the toys back in the box,” O’Malley added. “Hopefully, they’re in an interesting place. If we decide to do more, there’s definitely stuff we could do. But we haven’t put any thought into it whatsoever.”

Aside from O’Malley and Grabinski’s exhaustion, there’s one other hurdle Takes Off Season 2 needs to clear to become a reality: Netflix. That said, the streaming giant isn’t likely to make a decision regarding the show’s future until it has a clearer picture of the viewership data.

As such, you shouldn’t expect Netflix to announce whether it’s giving the thumbs up or down to further Takes Off installments for a few more weeks, at least.

Related: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Is a Silly, Self-Aware Romp (Review)

What Would Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2 Be About?

In the event that Netflix does greenlight Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2, where can we expect the story to head? It’s hard to say at this stage, mostly because Season 1 has already diverged pretty heavily from the narrative outlined in O’Malley’s original Scott Pilgrim comic books.

Not only does the first season serve as both a reimagining of and a sequel to the comics, but its finale, “The World vs. Scott Pilgrim,” seemingly closes the door on the show’s original source material. In short, we’re in uncharted territory, folks – and that’s the way O’Malley and Grabinski like it.

“Right or wrong, I firmly believe a lot of the enjoyment of the show is from never knowing where it’s going next,” Grabinski said of the pair’s approach to Takes Off in the Variety interview. Reading between the lines, these remarks effectively rule out a direct adaptation of any more pre-existing Scott Pilgrim content, leaving Season 2’s potential plot up in the air.

Even so, the mid-credits scene included with “The World vs. Scott Pilgrim” sets up Gideon Graves/Gordon Goose and Julie Powers as Season 2’s likely villains. Gideon and Julie are shown plotting against the show’s protagonist and his girlfriend, Ramona Flowers – a development that could drive the second season when (or if) it materializes.