Will There Be a Season 2 of Undead Unluck?

Undead Unluck debuted on screens in 2023 bringing the massively popular manga series into the anime realm. Now, months later fans are desperate to know when they can expect more so here’s what we currently know about Undead Unluck Season 2.

Is Undead Unluck Getting a Second Season?

No second season has been confirmed for Undead Unluck as of May 30, 2024. Despite the rumors circulating online, no official announcement has been shared by any party involved with the series so we’d suggest waiting for official confirmation before getting your hopes up.

There have been reports that a second season of the show is in development, most recently coming from reputable anime news reporter Sugoi on X, however, given there has been no official word it isn’t possible to know for certain.

Should the report prove to be correct and Undead Unluck is coming back it still could be quite a while before fans get the opportunity to watch it themselves. The development stage for anime can vary drastically so there would be no clear indication of how far along it is in the timeline.

The good news is that Undead Unluck’s anime was received very well when it first aired back in 2023. Furthermore, the manga source material continues to be very popular and there’s a lot of it still to be adapted to screen. This means if the demand is there we might not just get a second season, but we could even get more following that.

There is an announcement for the series scheduled for Aug. 1, 2024, so perhaps that will give us more insight into the future of this hit anime.

If you haven’t yet checked out Undead Unluck’s first season then you can stream it on Hulu or Disney Plus depending on your region. Also, if you’d like to continue the story after the season you can read the Undead Unluck manga via Viz Media right now.

