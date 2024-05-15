The gods assemble with Heron in front and Zeus in the background
Will There Be Blood Of Zeus Season 3?

Published: May 15, 2024

Ancient Greek mythology is reimagined with the visceral action and energy of Netflix’s original animated series Blood of Zeus. With the epic tale of gods and monsters back for its second season this May, fans are already wondering if there is any news for a Blood of Zeus Season 3.

Will There Be Blood of Zeus Season 3?

Heron stands in a corridor

Though fans had to wait four years until Blood of Zeus returned for its second season, the wait won’t be as long for news regarding Blood of Zeus getting a Season 3 renewal. In an interview with What’s on Netflix around the premiere of Season 2, series creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides confirmed that Blood of Zeus had already been renewed for a third season. Without providing a release window, the creators assured fans that the gap between Blood of Zeus Seasons 2 and 3 wouldn’t be as long as the one before Season 2.

The Parlapanides brothers attributed the delay of Season 2 to the amount of time it takes to produce an animated series and the quality that Blood of Zeus is known for, along with the number of other animated projects in production at the time. The back-to-back renewals for Blood of Zeus Seasons 2 and 3 were done to help expedite the production time and mitigate the wait between seasons. In an interview with Inverse, the creators revealed that they had outlined a five-season story for Blood of Zeus, though there are currently no commitments for the series to be renewed for this full five-season plan.

The creators are coy about what direction Blood of Zeus Season 3 will go but hint at more sibling complications for the show’s protagonist, the demigod Heron, as he finds Olympus in disarray. With the Titan Typhon unleashed and Kronos, father of Zeus, back in the mix, Blood of Zeus Season 3 is shaping up to escalate the godly conflict to new fiery heights.

Blood of Zeus
Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.