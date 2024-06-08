The fantasy romance anime series My Happy Marriage, based on the webnovel series by Akumi Agitogi, wrapped its first season in September 2023. Here is what we know regarding if there will be My Happy Marriage will be getting a second season.

Will There Be My Happy Marriage Anime Season 2, Answered

Upon completion of the first season of My Happy Marriage in September 2023, Agitogi and Tsuhiko Tsukioka, the illustrator of the My Happy Marriage light novel series, shared a video announcing that the anime had been officially renewed for a second season. No release window was provided at the time of the announcement, nor have there been any updates, at the time of this writing, as to when My Happy Marriage season 2 will premiere.

In the interim, My Happy Marriage released an original video animation (OVA) in March 2024 as an interlude between seasons. This special has protagonists Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kuodo attend a social party together, where new wrinkles in their relationship are established. Perhaps most importantly, the special has the couple approached by Arata, who offers to become their bodyguard moving forward, adding a new dimension to their domestic lives.

Given the timetable of the renewal announcement, My Happy Marriage Season 2 could be on track to premiere as soon as late summer or early autumn 2024. With the light novel series still regularly releasing new chapters, there is plenty of narrative material for the anime adaptation to bring to life.

There have been no official announcements regarding casting changes or new characters in Season 2. For now, fans continue to wait for the ongoing romantic developments between Miyo and Kiyoka and when they can expect the upcoming season to eventually make its eagerly anticipated debut.

The first season of My Happy Marriage is currently available to stream via Netflix.

