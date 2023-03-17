Earlier this week, the report came out via Deadline that Willow was canceled at Disney+ after airing just one season. However, in the middle of the night, series writer and executive producer Jon Kasdan tweeted out to insist that Willow is not genuinely canceled, but rather that the cast was simply released to pursue other opportunities last week because it will not be possible to film more of the show in the next 12 months. Kasdan said that a Willow “Volume II” (season 2) is in the works, and “with the enthusiastic and unwavering support of Lucasfilm and Disney, we’ve developed and written what we hope is a brain-meltingly fun, richer, darker and better Volume II, which builds on the characters and story of our first eight characters (The Wyrm survives!).”

It still doesn’t sound like a done deal that Willow season 2 is happening though. About Deadline’s cancellation headline, Kasdan wrote, “I feel fairly confident that, if asked, neither I, nor the folks at Lucasfilm, would or have actually characterized it quite that way.” That phrasing doesn’t instill a terrific amount of confidence. Still, Kasdan spends a full paragraph explaining how complicated it is to align all the required actors’ schedules in order to bring season 2 to life, and there’s no reason to doubt the veracity of that. It’s clear there is enthusiasm to continue the show, at least in some circles.

So, Willow season 2 might happen eventually at Disney+, but definitely don’t expect it in the next year. You can probably expect the shifting tides at Disney+ and Lucasfilm to affect its development as well.