Wind Breaker Episode 6 Recap & Spoilers

Wind Breaker episode 6 is finally here, and hot off the heels of last week’s blistering episode. We catch up with the Bofurin boys being two fights deep, but who knows how the rest of the fights at The Ori will go? We’ll find out soon.

Recommended Videos

What Happens in Wind Breaker Episode 6?

We kick off with Bofuring hyped for another victory, and lovingly fighting among themselves as a show of solidarity. Once again, we see the Shishitoren losers being not only shamed by their defeat, but also fearful for their place in the group. With that done, we’re onto the ext fight, which isn’t Sakura, despite what he wants, but Hiragi gets called up to the stage by Sako instead.

It seems as those these two know each other, but Hiragi isn’t much for talking, so the group’s not sure. After some words between the teams, the two fighters finally take the stage, and the two fighters acknowledge one another, showing that they did indeed know each other beforehand. Sako rushes in with an intense flurry, and then comments about Hiragi looking down on him.

A little writer’s note here, this fight is sick. The animation is excellent, and as someone who’s been doing martial arts for a couple of decades, it’s got plenty of incredibly cool strikes in it. Sako proceeds to smack talk while dodging some heavy blows and then lands an immense spinning jump kick. With that, it seems as though the fight is over. However, it’s revealed that Hiragi is one of the Four Kings of Bofurin, and heads up the team known as Tamonten. Tamonten is also known as Bishamonten, the god of war who controls the battlefield, apparently. Hiragi gets back up, and tries to settle his stomach with some medicine, and then gets back into the fight.

The next bit mixes in flashbacks with the fight, and shows that Sako used to be bullied in earlier school years, but that Hiragi not only tried to look after him, but also taught him how to fight. Sako had heaps of admiration for Hiragi, but Hiragi tells him not to follow in his path. He’s clearly doing it to try and not disappoint Sako and to spur him onto greater things, but Sako was cut deep by the whole thing. That’s how the Shishitoren got him, because Sako just wanted to fight the strong and get strong enough to beat up Hiragi.

The fight goes on, and Hiragi apologises to Sako for letting him down, and then gut punches him to end the fight. The two should probably just talk to each other and make up, but we’ll see how it goes. Sako collapses and thinks about how he just wanted to follow Hiragi, and we get another flashback before going back to the present and see Tomiyama wanting to fight still. Togame then demands that someone get Sako off the stage, and Hiragi picks him up himself. It’s a nice show of reconciliation of sorts, until Togame tries to take the jacket off of him and Hiragi intervenes.

Wind Breaker episode 6 ends with Umemiya telling Hiragi that when he wants to talk he’ll listen, and it looks like next week we’ll get to see Sakura or Umemiya fight. Maybe even both?

Wind Breaker is available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more