Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem has added consoles to its platform lineup, revealing a PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S release date of March 15, 2023 — only about a week away. It’s more than a simple port of Wolcen Studio’s 2020 PC action RPG, though, as console versions are a “complete edition” that includes “Endgame,” the fourth act that serves as an official conclusion for the story. PC players who already own Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem will receive Endgame at no additional cost come March 15.

Wolcen Studio premiered a new trailer to help introduce console players to the isometric combat PC players have enjoyed for the last three years. You can see some cinematics and gameplay in the Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem trailer below.

In Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, players control one of three individuals who survived an event known as the slaughter of Castagath. However, there aren’t classes dictating the gameplay. Instead, players must depend on their weapons and ability to pull off combos on apocalyptic enemies. You’ll loot powerful items, craft gear, and fill out a skill tree while creating a build that is both useful and fashionable. Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem wants to make players the center of attention in a deadly war, and you can read more about its story in the summary below:

Rescued by Grand Inquisitor Heimlock, you were drafted into the Republic’s Army of the Purifiers at a very young age to be trained in the military academy and become perfect soldiers against the supernatural. You also had the chance to benefit from Heimlock’s occasional advice and training, which led you and your childhood friends, Valeria and Edric, to be called the “Children of Heimlock”. Recently, the Brotherhood of Dawn has infiltrated the Crimson Keep, a mysterious republican fortress lost among the northern deserts known as the Red wastes. While the purpose of the attack was unclear, the republican Senate voted a retaliation act against all known locations of the Brotherhood. Led by Grand Inquisitor Heimlock himself, troops are soon deployed on the Coast of wrecks, near the city state of Stormfall, to terminate a camp of Brothers. You are, with your two childhood friends, part of operation Dawnbane, under the supervision of Justicar Maëlys.

Look forward to more on how Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem will expand with Endgame when it comes to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S next week.