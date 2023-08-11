Wonder Woman 3 with Gal Gadot is Really, Really, Totally Not Happening

It’s been a very crazy road for DC superhero movies as James Gunn and Peter Safran came in and basically did a hard reset on the entire cinematic universe. One holdover, however, was Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, who was one of the franchise’s unquestionable wins. Neither Gunn nor Safran would say that she was officially out and just recent Gadot herself hinted that the pair was working with her on reviving Wonder Woman 3 in this new cinematic universe they’re building. That all, however, seems to not be true as Variety reports there are no plans to make Wonder Woman 3 or bring Gadot back.

Gadot has recently been adamant that they are, however, working on something. She told Flaunt Magazine, “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

Citing unnamed sources, Variety says that Gadot’s recent claims are basically not founded in any reality. While her, Gunn, and Safran have had discussions there is no Wonder Woman 3 in the works, no thoughts on bringing her back, and no plans for Wonder Woman to appear in this first phase of DC’s relaunched cinematic universe, “Gods and Monsters.” Obviously, there’s been some miscommunication somewhere as Gadot seems to think they’re actively working on this.

Maybe that comes from the fact that there is a Wonder Woman adjacent project coming from Gunn and Safran called Paradis Lost. The upcoming Max show will act as a prequel series, taking place on Themyscira before Wonder Woman was even born. It’s supposedly a kind of high-stakes, comic book Game of Thrones. Meanwhile, Gunn is heavily focussed on getting Superman: Legacy, which will see the character reset yet again in cinema. And while the film may not feature Wonder Woman, Gunn does seem to be casting a slew of other heroes and villains for it, including a Green Lantern.