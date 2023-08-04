Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 Comments Leave DCU Fans Confused

With James Gunn and Peter Safran in as co-CEOs of DC Studios, the DC universe is undergoing some major changes, but Gal Gadot says that she’s sticking around to help develop Wonder Woman 3. Gadot shared the update during a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike conversation with ComicBook.com, saying that, as far as she knows, she’s still set to return for at least one more Wonder Woman movie.

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot said. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

This is shocking news for a variety of reasons. So far, the plan for Gunn and Safran’s DCU includes recasts for major characters like Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy, with projects like The Brave and the Bold set to introduce a new Batman as well. Meanwhile, other actors, like Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, are confirmed to reprise their roles in the new DCU. There’s also Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, who will at least appear again in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, though that film’s connections to the future of the DCU are hazy.

Wonder Woman 3’s place in all of this has been unclear to say the least, and Gadot’s involvement in another film only adds to the fuzziness of the situation. With some actors like Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck out of the DCU, DC movie fans were shocked to hear that Gadot might be back as Wonder Woman. While most are simply confused about how she fits in with the future of the franchise, others took to social media to express their anger.

I thought the DCU was restarting — Jenna Ortega | Fan Page (@TheJennaOrtega) August 2, 2023

Gal Gadot is only 2 years younger than Henry Cavill so him being too old to play Superman doesn’t really make sense pic.twitter.com/gasbNxrZto — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 2, 2023

Imagine recasting Henry Cavill's Superman but keeping Gal Gadot as WW pic.twitter.com/9mWNwdwi2l — Shadow Knight (@shadowknightdk) August 2, 2023

Don’t worry it’s a completely new DCU We’re only keeping Gal Gadot, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jason Momoa, maybe Margot Robbie and potentially the whole suicide squad. Oh also Xolo’s staying as Blue Beetle, his movie just ain’t canon But it’s all a very simple fresh start — Jayden (@drsoap8) August 2, 2023

For now, Gunn and Safran have not formally announced Wonder Woman 3 in any form. However, the duo’s first chapter of their refreshed DCU is titled “Gods and Monsters” and does include a series called Paradise Lost. The project is said to focus on the island of Themyscira, home of the Amazons and Wonder Woman’s birthplace. How the show could potentially connect to Wonder Woman 3, Gal Gadot, and the greater DCU is anyone’s guess, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates.