Jensen Ackles Wants to Play Batman in The Brave and the Bold

Supernatural and The Boys star Jensen Ackles says he wants to don the cowl in DC’s upcoming live-action Batman film, The Brave and the Bold (via Deadline). Rumors that Ackles is on the shortlist to portray the gravelly voiced superhero have been swirling for some time. Those rumors made their way to the actor at the Jus in Bello Convention in Italy when a fan asked if he had anything to share about the rumors that he might play Batman.

“Uh… I don’t know. Even if I knew I wouldn’t tell you,” he teased. “I mean could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes.”

Jokingly, he continued in response to a fan inquiry, “Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something.”

Jensen Ackles made a name for himself on Supernatural and, more recently, starred as a new addition to season 3 of The Boys, but a live-action run as Batman wouldn’t be his first time as the Caped Crusader. After voicing Jason Todd in Batman: Under the Red Hood, Ackles went on to play the hero in the Batman: The Long Halloween animated adaptation. Just earlier this year, Ackles appeared as Batman again in the Legion of Superheroes animated movie.

“Look, right now, nobody is talking about anything,” Ackles continued. “Everybody knows that there is a strike going on in the entertainment industry. Until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything. People are having conversations in-house, but those are not necessarily conversations that are being talked about outside.”

Although he, of course, could neither confirm nor deny he has any involvement in a future live-action Batman movie like The Brave and the Bold, Jensen Ackles wouldn’t exactly pass up the opportunity if it came his way.

“Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I’m good. It seems like a lot of work. You have to put on that suit, be a superhero,” he joked. Then he clarified, “I would love it. Sign me up.”

With numerous shakeups at DC putting the superhero universe on a totally new path going forward, anything is possible. For now, we know that The Brave and the Bold will follow the Caped Crusader and his son, Damian Wayne, in a film that sparks the beginning of the Bat family. Either way, The Brave and the Bold won’t interfere with what Matt Reeves has planned for The Batman Part II. You can see Ackles’ comments about his potential acting future cued up in the video below.