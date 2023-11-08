World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery Explained

While Blizzard’s announcement that World of Warcraft: Classic will add the Cataclysm expansion earned a mixed reaction, the reveal of a new, evolving seasonal event was better received. Let’s go over what has been revealed of World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery thus far.

World of Warcraft Classic Plus — Season of Discovery Explained

Season of Discovery is the most unique experience thought up by Blizzard to add a fresh, seasonal twist to the WoW Classic experience. Season of Discovery will start out with a low level cap of 25. Upon reaching this cap, players will be able to unlock Runes and Rune Engraving, which will allow you to completely alter how a class plays.

Mages can become healers; Warlocks and Rogues can become tanks; there will be a huge number of combinations. Players can then use these uniquely altered classes to take on some neat endgame content, beginning with a 10-player Blackfathom Deeps raid. This raid will be an entirely new experience, though, with reimagined boss fights, new mechanics, and rewards.

Not long after, the level cap will increase by a few levels and new endgame content will be introduced. This cycle will continue until the season concludes. These constant, incremental updates will help to keep things fresh, with new levels to reach and new content to raid pretty regularly, which sounds fantastic!

That’s all the information we have so far on the Season of Discovery for World of Warcraft Classic. Be sure to keep an eye out for guides here on The Escapist once it goes live!