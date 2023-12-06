Heading back to World of Warcraft Classic can be a rather jarring experience. We’re all so used to the niceties and convenience offered in modern day retail WoW. Luckily addons have always been a thing and you can make your time playing Season of Discovery far smoother with a few of these solid addons.

How to Use Addons in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The easiest way to get addons up and running in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is to use the software CurseForge. In the software at the top right hand corner you’ll be able to choose the version of the game you want to install addons for. For Season of Discovery you’ll want to choose ‘Classic’ as the option here. Head over to the browse tab or use the search bar to then find and install the addons in this list to improve your Season of Discovery experience.

WoW SoD: Best Addons to Use in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Details! Damage Meter

While not everyone wants to see how much damage they’re putting out compared to others in their party, damage meters like Details! have long been a core part of doing dungeons and raids in WoW. It’s a great way to monitor your own damage and that of the others in party to see how you’re doing from fight to fight. It can also be used to track healing done which is useful in a raid setting so healers can keep track of how competitive their healing is.

As a naturally competitive person, I really enjoy being able to see this extra information. It keeps me playing at the top of my game in dungeons and raids as I actively try to out-damage my teammates. If you’re a competitive player, you’ll likely enjoy using this addon too.

Deadly Boss Mods

This addon is pretty much necessary for most players looking to engage in PvE. It adds warnings and other interactions across all dungeons and raids to help you deal with the various mechanics when they pop up. If there are adds that you need to deal with or a boss mechanic that you need to run away from to avoid certain death, this addon will have you covered.

Auctionator

Auctionator makes valuing items you pick up and selling them on the Auction House a breeze. You’ll know what’s worth selling and for what price. It also makes things easier to buy without getting ripped off as it will help you search for what you need and find it at the best prices available. A really valuable addon to have to help you make the most of your loot and gold.

Questie

This gem of an addon gives you a properly displayed quest list on screen that you can reference easily. It also makes questing locations on the map very clear and marks out common spawn locations for quest enemies and quest items. This makes finding and completing quests much easier. Without a doubt a must have in WoW Classic.

Bagnon

A nice and simple addon that unifies your bags into one easy to view tab. You won’t have to click on and go through each individual bag to find what you need. A very nice convenience addon.

Plater Nameplates

This addon gives everything much clearer nameplates with information that’s easy to see at a glance. You’ll be able to tell what you’re fighting, how much health it has, and if it’s part of a quest much easier.

Pawn

Pawn is a simple addon that automatically sells your junk items to NPC vendors when you interact with them. You won’t forget about them and have a bunch of junk sitting around in your bags with this addon in use.

Bartender4

Bartender lets you fully customize and setup your action bars and menu bars how you like them. Whether you want three sets of action bars stacked on top of each other or a more simplistic setup, Bartender lets you really tailor how things are setup to your playstyle.

Those are the best addons that you should consider downloading and installing for World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. They’re all designed to improve your experience in the game and add some much needed convenience and usability into Classic WoW.