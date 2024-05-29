Echoes are a fun part of Wuthering Waves, adding lots of character to the combat and a unique mechanic to set the game apart from its rivals. If you have been wondering what the best Echoes to invest your time and effort into are, then this guide has you covered.

Wuthering Waves Echo Tier List

Echoes will have an active effect that you can use in combat, often transforming you into the relevant creature while you attack or defend. They will also have a Sonata effect. If you stack the same Sonato effect from sets of two or five different Echoes in your build, it will give you access to powerful buffs.

Depending on their class, they will also give you a range of stat increases. The rarest boss Echoes offer the highest ranges and the most important bonuses, so keep that in mind as you want to get into the late game before you really worry too much about farming these things.

All Echoes have a cost, and for now, I am leaving the lowest rank, 1 Cost, off this tier list. They are only a minor part of most builds and are mostly just used as Sonato and stat fodder right now. This might change after I get to spend more time in the game. The most important thing when it comes to Echoes is that you are using a good Sonata on your character, but some Echoes are proving just to be more powerful than others.

Tier Echo Name S-Tier Crownless, Inferno Rider, Mech Abomination, Impermanence Heron, Thundering Mephis A-Tier Bell-Borne Geochelone, Tempest Mephis, Feilian Beringal, Violet-Feathered Heron, Tambourinist, Mourning Aix, Lampylumen Myriad, Dreamless, Chasm Guardian B-Tier Stonewall Bracer, Spearback, Roseshroom, Rocksteady Guardian, Hoochief, Havoc Dreadmane, Geohide Saurian C-Tier Flautist, Cyan Feathered Heron This tier list will be in flux as I learn more about the came and explore new builds.

All Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves

As a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to have your character aiming for Sonata effects that match up with their own primary element. This is not always true and will depend somewhat on the build, but it’s a solid plan 90% of the time. You might want to deviate if your plan is to use a character to generate lots of energy, in which case you would go for Moonlit Clouds. Most healer-supports would likely benefit from Rejuvenating Glow over other sets, and so on.

Sonata Set and Effect Celestial Light 2-piece set – Spectro damage + 10%

5-piece set – Spectro DMG +30% for 15s after releasing Intro Skill. Freezing Frost 2-piece set – Glacio damage + 10%

5-piece set – Glacio damage +10% after releasing Basic Attack or Heavy Attack. This effect stacks up to 3 times, each stack lasts 15s. Lingering Tunes 2-piece set: Attack damage + 10%

5-piece set: While on the field, attack increases by 5% every 1.5s. This effect stacks up to 4 stacks. Outro Skill damage +60%. Molten Rift 2-piece set: Fusion damage + 10%

5-piece set: Fusion damage +30% for 15s after releasing Resonance Skill. Moonlit Clouds 2-piece set: Energy regen + 10%

5-piece set: After using Outro Skill, increase the attack of the next Resonator by 22.5% for 15s. Rejuvenating Glow 2-piece set: Healing bonus + 10%

5-piece set: Increases the attack of all party members by 15% for 30s upon healing allies. Sierra Gale 2-piece set: Aero damage + 10%

5-piece set: Aero damage +30% for 15s after releasing Intro Skill. Sun-sinking Eclipse 2-piece set: Havoc damage + 10%

5-piece set: Havoc damage +7.5% after releasing Basic Attack or Heavy Attack. This effect stacks up to 4 times, each stack lasts 15s. Void Thunder 2-piece set: Electro damage + 10%

5-piece set: Electro damage +15% after releasing Heavy Attack or Resonance Skill. This effect stacks up to 2 times, each stack lasts 15s.

Every Echo in Wuthering Waves and their possible Sonatas

Not all Echoes can roll with all Sonato effects, so I have listed all the current Echoes and what they might roll with below. Remember, leveling and tuning an Echo will impact the stats and substats but not the benefits from the Sonata, as they are fixed.

Name Cost Possible Sonatas Aero Predator 1 Sierra Gale, Void Thunder Altered Feilian Beringal 4 Sierra Gale Altered Hoartoise 1 Celestial Light, Freezing Frost Altered Impermanence Heron 4 Moonlit Clouds Altered Rocksteady Guardian 3 Celestial Light, Rejuvenating Glow Altered Thundering Memphis 4 Void Thunder Autopuppet Scout 3 Celestial Light, Freezing Frost Bell-Borne Geochelone 4 Moonlit Clouds, Rejuvenating Glow Chaserazor 3 Moonlit Clouds, Sierra Gale Chasm Guardian 3 Lingering Tunes, Rejuvenating Glow Chirpuff 1 Sierra Gale, Sun-sinking Eclipse Crownless 4 Sun-sinking Eclipse Cruisewing 1 Celestial Light, Rejuvenating Glow, Moonlit Clouds Cyan-Feathered Heron 3 Sierra Gale, Celestial Light Diamond Claw 1 Lingering Tunes, Moonlit Clouds Dreamless 4 Sun-sinking Eclipse Electro Predator 1 Lingering Tunes, Void Thunder Excarat 1 Freezing Frost, Sun-sinking Eclipse Feilian Beringal 4 Sierra Gale Fission Junrock 1 Moonlit Clouds, Void Thunder, Rejuvenating Glow Flautist 3 Lingering Tunes, Void Thunder Fusion Dreadmane 1 Molten Rift, Rejuvenating Glow Fusion Prism 1 Freezing Frost, Molten Rift, Lingering Tunes Fusion Warrior 1 Void Thunder, Molten Rift, Sierra Gale Geohide Saurian 3 Moonlit Clouds, Molten Rift Glacio Predator 1 Freezing Frost, Celestial Light Glacio Prism 1 Freezing Frost, Sun-sinking Eclipse, Moonlit Clouds Gulpuff 1 Celestial Light, Freezing Frost Havoc Dreadmane 3 Celestial Light, Void Thunder, Sun-sinking Eclipse Havoc Prism 1 Celstial Light, Void Thunder, Sun-sinking Eclipse Havoc Warrior 1 Sun-sinking Eclipse, Celestial Light Hoartoise 1 Celestial Light, Freezing Frost Hoochief 3 Sierra Gale, Rejuvenating Glow Hooscamp 1 Lingering Tunes, Sierra Gale Impermanence Heron 4 Moonlit Clouds Inferno Rider 4 Molten Rift Lampylumen Myriad 4 Freezing Frost Mech Abomination 4 Lingering Tunes Mourning Aix 4 Celestial Light Rocksteady Guardian 3 Celestial Light, Rejuvenating Glow Roseshroom 3 Sun-sinking Eclipse, Freezing Frost Sabyr Boar 1 Moonlit Clouds, Freezing Frost, Rejuvenating Glow Snip Snap 1 Lingering Tunes, Rejuvenating Glow, Molten Rift Spearback 3 Lingering Tunes, Moonlit Clouds Spectro Prism 1 Celestial Light, Molten Rift, Void Thunder Stonewall Bracer 3 Moonlit Clouds, Rejuvenating Glow Tambourinist 3 Sun-sinking Eclipse, Freezing Frost Tempest Mephis 4 Void Thunder Thundering Mephis 4 Void Thunder Tick Tack 1 Lingering Tunes, Sun-sinking Eclipse, Rejuvenating Glow Traffic Illuminator 1 Molten Rift, Void Thunder, Rejuvenating Glow Vanguard Junrock 1 Lingering Tunes, Rejuvenating Glow, Void Thunder Violet-Feathered Heron 1 Void Thunder, Molten Rift Whiff Whaff 3 Moonlit Clouds, Sierra Gale, Rejuvenating Glow Young Geohide Saurian 1 Void Thunder, Molten Rift, Lingering Tunes Young Roseshroom 1 Sun-sinking Eclipse, Sierra Gale Zig Zag 1 Celestial Light, Lingering Tunes, Moonlit Clouds

