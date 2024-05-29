Category:
Wuthering Waves Echo Tier List

Echoes are a fun part of Wuthering Waves, adding lots of character to the combat and a unique mechanic to set the game apart from its rivals. If you have been wondering what the best Echoes to invest your time and effort into are, then this guide has you covered.

Wuthering Waves Echo Tier List

Echoes will have an active effect that you can use in combat, often transforming you into the relevant creature while you attack or defend. They will also have a Sonata effect. If you stack the same Sonato effect from sets of two or five different Echoes in your build, it will give you access to powerful buffs.

Depending on their class, they will also give you a range of stat increases. The rarest boss Echoes offer the highest ranges and the most important bonuses, so keep that in mind as you want to get into the late game before you really worry too much about farming these things.

All Echoes have a cost, and for now, I am leaving the lowest rank, 1 Cost, off this tier list. They are only a minor part of most builds and are mostly just used as Sonato and stat fodder right now. This might change after I get to spend more time in the game. The most important thing when it comes to Echoes is that you are using a good Sonata on your character, but some Echoes are proving just to be more powerful than others.

TierEcho Name
S-TierCrownless, Inferno Rider, Mech Abomination, Impermanence Heron, Thundering Mephis
A-TierBell-Borne Geochelone, Tempest Mephis, Feilian Beringal, Violet-Feathered Heron, Tambourinist, Mourning Aix, Lampylumen Myriad, Dreamless, Chasm Guardian
B-TierStonewall Bracer, Spearback, Roseshroom, Rocksteady Guardian, Hoochief, Havoc Dreadmane, Geohide Saurian
C-TierFlautist, Cyan Feathered Heron
This tier list will be in flux as I learn more about the came and explore new builds.

All Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves

As a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to have your character aiming for Sonata effects that match up with their own primary element. This is not always true and will depend somewhat on the build, but it’s a solid plan 90% of the time. You might want to deviate if your plan is to use a character to generate lots of energy, in which case you would go for Moonlit Clouds. Most healer-supports would likely benefit from Rejuvenating Glow over other sets, and so on.

SonataSet and Effect
Celestial Light2-piece set – Spectro damage + 10%
5-piece set – Spectro DMG +30% for 15s after releasing Intro Skill.
Freezing Frost2-piece set – Glacio damage + 10%
5-piece set – Glacio damage +10% after releasing Basic Attack or Heavy Attack. This effect stacks up to 3 times, each stack lasts 15s.
Lingering Tunes2-piece set: Attack damage + 10%
5-piece set: While on the field, attack increases by 5% every 1.5s. This effect stacks up to 4 stacks. Outro Skill damage +60%.
Molten Rift2-piece set: Fusion damage + 10%
5-piece set: Fusion damage +30% for 15s after releasing Resonance Skill.
Moonlit Clouds2-piece set: Energy regen + 10%
5-piece set: After using Outro Skill, increase the attack of the next Resonator by 22.5% for 15s.
Rejuvenating Glow2-piece set: Healing bonus + 10%
5-piece set: Increases the attack of all party members by 15% for 30s upon healing allies.
Sierra Gale2-piece set: Aero damage + 10%
5-piece set: Aero damage +30% for 15s after releasing Intro Skill.
Sun-sinking Eclipse2-piece set: Havoc damage + 10%
5-piece set: Havoc damage +7.5% after releasing Basic Attack or Heavy Attack. This effect stacks up to 4 times, each stack lasts 15s.
Void Thunder2-piece set: Electro damage + 10%
5-piece set: Electro damage +15% after releasing Heavy Attack or Resonance Skill. This effect stacks up to 2 times, each stack lasts 15s.

Every Echo in Wuthering Waves and their possible Sonatas

Not all Echoes can roll with all Sonato effects, so I have listed all the current Echoes and what they might roll with below. Remember, leveling and tuning an Echo will impact the stats and substats but not the benefits from the Sonata, as they are fixed.

NameCostPossible Sonatas
Aero Predator1Sierra Gale, Void Thunder
Altered Feilian Beringal4Sierra Gale
Altered Hoartoise1Celestial Light, Freezing Frost
Altered Impermanence Heron4Moonlit Clouds
Altered Rocksteady Guardian3Celestial Light, Rejuvenating Glow
Altered Thundering Memphis4Void Thunder
Autopuppet Scout3Celestial Light, Freezing Frost
Bell-Borne Geochelone4Moonlit Clouds, Rejuvenating Glow
Chaserazor3Moonlit Clouds, Sierra Gale
Chasm Guardian3Lingering Tunes, Rejuvenating Glow
Chirpuff1Sierra Gale, Sun-sinking Eclipse
Crownless4Sun-sinking Eclipse
Cruisewing1Celestial Light, Rejuvenating Glow, Moonlit Clouds
Cyan-Feathered Heron3Sierra Gale, Celestial Light
Diamond Claw1Lingering Tunes, Moonlit Clouds
Dreamless4Sun-sinking Eclipse
Electro Predator1Lingering Tunes, Void Thunder
Excarat1Freezing Frost, Sun-sinking Eclipse
Feilian Beringal4Sierra Gale
Fission Junrock1Moonlit Clouds, Void Thunder, Rejuvenating Glow
Flautist3Lingering Tunes, Void Thunder
Fusion Dreadmane1Molten Rift, Rejuvenating Glow
Fusion Prism1Freezing Frost, Molten Rift, Lingering Tunes
Fusion Warrior1Void Thunder, Molten Rift, Sierra Gale
Geohide Saurian3Moonlit Clouds, Molten Rift
Glacio Predator1Freezing Frost, Celestial Light
Glacio Prism1Freezing Frost, Sun-sinking Eclipse, Moonlit Clouds
Gulpuff1Celestial Light, Freezing Frost
Havoc Dreadmane3Celestial Light, Void Thunder, Sun-sinking Eclipse
Havoc Prism1Celstial Light, Void Thunder, Sun-sinking Eclipse
Havoc Warrior1Sun-sinking Eclipse, Celestial Light
Hoartoise1Celestial Light, Freezing Frost
Hoochief3Sierra Gale, Rejuvenating Glow
Hooscamp1Lingering Tunes, Sierra Gale
Impermanence Heron4Moonlit Clouds
Inferno Rider4Molten Rift
Lampylumen Myriad4Freezing Frost
Mech Abomination4Lingering Tunes
Mourning Aix4Celestial Light
Rocksteady Guardian3Celestial Light, Rejuvenating Glow
Roseshroom3Sun-sinking Eclipse, Freezing Frost
Sabyr Boar1Moonlit Clouds, Freezing Frost, Rejuvenating Glow
Snip Snap1Lingering Tunes, Rejuvenating Glow, Molten Rift
Spearback3Lingering Tunes, Moonlit Clouds
Spectro Prism1Celestial Light, Molten Rift, Void Thunder
Stonewall Bracer3Moonlit Clouds, Rejuvenating Glow
Tambourinist3Sun-sinking Eclipse, Freezing Frost
Tempest Mephis4Void Thunder
Thundering Mephis4Void Thunder
Tick Tack1Lingering Tunes, Sun-sinking Eclipse, Rejuvenating Glow
Traffic Illuminator1Molten Rift, Void Thunder, Rejuvenating Glow
Vanguard Junrock1Lingering Tunes, Rejuvenating Glow, Void Thunder
Violet-Feathered Heron1Void Thunder, Molten Rift
Whiff Whaff3Moonlit Clouds, Sierra Gale, Rejuvenating Glow
Young Geohide Saurian1Void Thunder, Molten Rift, Lingering Tunes
Young Roseshroom1Sun-sinking Eclipse, Sierra Gale
Zig Zag1Celestial Light, Lingering Tunes, Moonlit Clouds
